Protesters Tear Down Barricades as White House on Lockdown

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 29: Demonstrators clash with police during a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Lafayette Square Park on May 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across country, protests against Floyd's death have set off days and nights of rage as the most recent …
asos Katopodis/Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

The White House on Friday went into lockdown as protesters shoved over temporary barricades and hurled obscenities at the Secret Service.

Videos filmed outside the White House and posted on social media showed masked protesters shoving over barricades on Pennsylvania Avenue.

When members of the Secret Service ran over, the protesters quickly raising their hands and cried, “hands up don’t shoot.”

Secret Service locked down the White House as protesters continued to demonstrate in the area.

The lockdown was lifted by 8:26 p.m., allowing reporters to leave.

Other protesters wrote “Fuck Trump” on government buildings as they moved toward Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.

