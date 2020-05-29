VIDEO: Vehicle Drives Through Group of Protesters in Bakersfield, California

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

A vehicle sped up and drove through a group of protesters in Bakersfield, California, according to videos posted online.

Protesters gathered outside the Bakersfield Police Department and surrounded a car before it suddenly sped up and knocked people to the ground.

Protesters around the country gathered in major cities to protest the death of  George Floyd while he was subdued by a police officer in Minneapolis. The police officer was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

Another video angle showed protesters surrounding the car before it sped off.

Another video showed what appeared to be the car leaving the scene.

