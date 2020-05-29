Watch Live: Minnesota Governor Holds Press Conference on George Floyd Riots

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) will hold a press conference Friday morning to address the state’s response to the George Floyd riots that have now entered their third day.
The event is slated to begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.
On Thursday, Walz called in the National Guard to Minneapolis as fires, looting, and violence spread over the death of George Floyd.
It is how we express pain, process tragedy, and create change. That is why I am answering our local leaders’ request for Minnesota National Guard assistance to protect peaceful demonstrators, neighbors, and small businesses in Minnesota.
— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 28, 2020
