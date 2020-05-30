Bail Set at $500,000 for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s Death

Bail has been set for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, the man filmed with his knee on George Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed and face down on the street and subsequently died, at $500,000, according to charging documents.

Chauvin, 44, is charged with one count of third-degree murder and one count of manslaughter. No conditions have been set for his release, which means he could be released if he can come up with the bail money.

The New York Post reported on Saturday that Chauvin has had 18 prior complaints filed against him prior to Floyd’s death. The incident has sparked protests and riots in Minneapolis and across the country.

Three other officers were also fired following Floyd’s death, but none have as yet been arrested or charged with any crime.

The Law and Crime website reported on the charging documents in the case:

Chauvin is being held, reports say, in the Ramsey County Jail. Ramsey County surrounds St. Paul, Minn., and neighbors Hennepin County, which surrounds the twin city of Minneapolis. Chauvin faces charges in Hennepin County. The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that authorities did not make it clear exactly why Chauvin was not booked in Hennepin County. However, it is not uncommon for high-profile defendants to be moved to other jurisdictions for their own safety. According to charging documents, Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Chauvin continued pressing for two minutes and fifty three seconds after Floyd lost consciousness. “Police are trained that this type of restraint with a subject in a prone position is inherently dangerous,” a probable cause statement read.

You can read the “statement of probable cause,” which details what police said happened the night Floyd died, here.

