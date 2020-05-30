During an appearance on CNNLOL, Joe Biden falsely accused Charlamagne tha God of “baiting” him into making his infamous “you ain’t black” comment. Even though this is an obvious lie, CNNLOL’s Don Lemon, a dishonest anti-Trump activist, did not correct him.

Joe Biden on his racist comments: Charlamagne tha God was “baiting me” https://t.co/fg4OyrDGAF pic.twitter.com/TL2MMRvlXD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 29, 2020

Rapey Joe Biden is telling a flat-out lie.

Anyone who watched the Charlamagne interview knows that like the old, enfeebled racist he is, Old Joe just yelled out his “you ain’t black!” racism like the crazy man he is.

Charlamagne.

Watch for yourself right here.

As the interview winds down, all Charlamagne does is invite Old Joe back for another interview in the future.

Charlamagne: Listen you gotta come see us when you come to New York VP Biden. Biden: I will. Charlamagne: It’s a long way until November. We got more questions. Biden: You got more questions, but if you have a problem figuring out whether you have a problem figuring out of you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.

There was no bait, and if you actually watch the video of the interview, you can see that Biden was itching to get this racist talking point in, was eager for an opening to shout his racism about who’s really black and who isn’t.

And where the hell is Don Lemon to call our Biden on his obvious and — in this current environment — incendiary lie? Good heavens, here we are in the middle of the worst racial tension since the last worst racial tension, you have an old white racist, a bigot who has praised both segregation and segregationists, blaming an innocent black man for his act of racism, and Don Lemon says nothing. Don Lemon lets the old, white racist get away with smearing an innocent black man.

That’s because Don Lemon wasn’t there to hold Biden accountable for his racism. No, instead, Don Lemon was there at the orders of CNNLOL chief Jeff Zucker to help the old, white racist clean up his mess. And if that includes unfairly blaming an innocent black man for his racism, well that is a-okay with Don Lemon because Don Lemon does whatever Jeff Zucker tells him to do.

It should be curious to see how Charlamagne tha God reacts to this old white racist blaming him for his racism.

But what I’d be really interested in seeing is if Charlamagne has the moral courage to call Don Lemon out for allowing this old white racist to deliberately lie and smear him in this way.

