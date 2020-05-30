Donald Trump: Let New York City Police Do Their Job

NYC Fires
Charlie Spiering

President Donald Trump on Saturday demanded that New York City police officers be allowed to do their jobs while policing violent protesters.

“Let New York’s Finest be New York’s Finest,” Trump wrote. “There is nobody better, but they must be allowed to do their job!”

Protesters hurled obscenities, bottles, and street debris at the police and damaged police vehicles, even lighting them on fire.

Other videos showed rioters dancing on top of police vehicles.

At least 15 police vehicles were set on fire, according to NYPD officials.

Rioters desecrated St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue and also attacked the nearby Trump Tower.

Videos posted on social media showed police cruisers pressing into crowd of angry protesters.

