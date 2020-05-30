Donald Trump: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Must ‘Get Tough and Fight’ Rioters

President Donald Trump criticized Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for failing to protect his city from looters and rioters on Friday night.

“How come all of these places that defend so poorly are run by Liberal Democrats?” Trump asked on Twitter. “Get tough and fight (and arrest the bad ones). STRENGTH!”

Trump said that Frey was nothing like famous American generals Gen. Douglas McArthur or Gen. George Patton.

The president commented on Frey after the mayor spoke at a press conference on Saturday morning.

“This is no longer about protesting. This is no longer about verbal expression. This is about violence, and we need to make sure that it stops,” Frey said, noting that the violent rioters were from outside the city.

Frey reassured Minneapolis residents and business owners that they would strengthen law and order on Saturday.

“We will be mobilizing the largest force that has ever come forward in the state of Minnesota history to help,” he said. “We understand that you’re concerned. We want to be there for you.”