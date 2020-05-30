Live Updates*** George Floyd Protests Continue

George Floyd protests continue across America.

8:35 PM: Chicago:

Nike store on Michigan Ave smashed and completely looted pic.twitter.com/IRZc4FuDBO — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) May 31, 2020

Macy’s at Water Tower Place was smashed and looted about an hour ago. They’re trying to board up all the windows right now. pic.twitter.com/xNHtFazgLV — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) May 31, 2020

AT&T store windows smashed at Michigan & Ontario pic.twitter.com/aWmS8BSGXr — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) May 31, 2020

Bye bye Gucci store in downtown Chicago 👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/CsuRo9UwR3 — d rose (@palirose48) May 30, 2020

8:30 PM: Orlando:

Police keep throwing tear gas, people throw it back at them. People are yelling, running. pic.twitter.com/9CL6sRf1XA — Grace Toohey (@grace_2e) May 30, 2020

Protest taking place by Lake Eola in downtown #Orlando in wake of #GeorgeFloyd death. pic.twitter.com/kDmAVSIfPx — Ryan Lynch (@RLynch_OBJ) May 30, 2020

8:23 PM: Nashville:

BREAKING: rioters are now throwing rocks through and smashing windows at Metro Nashville’s courthouse, which is also city gall pic.twitter.com/CRtXHK7CKX — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) May 31, 2020

Louisville:

I cannot believe what I just witnessed. They pulled up onto the square with a police siren on and did this. #Louisville pic.twitter.com/65o2lgZCJh — Natalie Neysa Alund (@nataliealund) May 30, 2020

8:20 PM: D.C.

For the fifth or so time in the past 3 hours police have deployed tear gas outside of the White House. Otherwise the scene is overall peaceful. #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/s4ykPQ5Wtw — Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson (@MissBeaE) May 31, 2020

8:17 PM: Chicago:

Chicago's pulling up the bridges to try and cut off the protesters. https://t.co/IzkHSGRN1M — intelwave ⚓️ (@inteldotwav) May 31, 2020

8:15 PM: South Carolina:

Watch: 2 men in MAGA hats were cornered, punched at today's #BlackLivesMatter protest in downtown Charleston.https://t.co/btIqIrl9eS — The Post and Courier (@postandcourier) May 30, 2020

.@CharlestonPD spokesman, Charles Francis, confirms two men wearing #MAGA hats were punched during today's protest in Charleston. He says officers came in and ended it. He did say, however, from the video he saw the men weren't really that hurt. @Live5News #protests — Michal Higdon (@MichalHigdon) May 30, 2020

8:12 PM: Seattle:

I will soon be signing an emergency order and the @CityofSeattle will be imposing a 5 pm curfew soon. Crowds need to disburse from downtown immediately. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) May 30, 2020

#BREAKING: It appears a rifle-wielding rioter in #Seattle was disarmed by a plain-clothes police officer pic.twitter.com/6aTSA9uqnk — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 31, 2020

#komonews accidentally picks up footage of a guy outside Nordstrom with an assault rifle #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/I8sZ8pPMqo — Blake Hoonan (@BlakeHoonan) May 30, 2020

8:10 PM: MN Gov:

Many Minnesotans are peacefully demonstrating today, and we fully support you. But please know there are people looking to undermine this movement for justice by inciting violence. Please go home by 8pm so that we can remove the people who wish to do our communities harm. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 30, 2020

8:07 PM: Wear masks:

Officials have a message for demonstrators: Wear a mask https://t.co/ugMXUYXUYW — CNN (@CNN) May 30, 2020

Garcetti says every testing center in the city of LA has been closed. This appears to have been a punitive response. In his response as to why the centers were all closed rather than in specific areas: "We're not going to stand for the burning of police cars." — Scott Frazier (@safrazie) May 30, 2020

8:05 PM: NBA players:

Jaylen Brown drove 15 hours today to peacefully protest in Atlanta. "Being a celebrity, being an NBA player don't exclude me from no conversations at all. … We're raising awareness for some of the injustices that we've been seeing. It's not ok.” (via @FCHWPO) pic.twitter.com/VABgXUu7cd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 30, 2020

J. Cole and NBA player Dennis Smith Jr. were spotted showing support earlier today at a protest in North Carolina #BlackLivesMatter 🖤 pic.twitter.com/bQOMYwgikc — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) May 30, 2020

8:03 PM:

JUST IN: Trump says he’ll postpone the G7 and invite additional countries to a “G11” summit, possibly in September. Russia, Australia, South Korea and India would be added, Mr. Trump told reporters on AF1. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) May 31, 2020

8:02 PM: Whoops.

BREAKING: Mayor of St. Paul Minnesota says he was wrong this morning when he said “Every single person” arrested last night in St. Paul was from out of town. He blames inaccurate information given to him during a police briefing. — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 30, 2020

7:59 PM: New York:

Another NYPD van is on fire. This time in Flatbush pic.twitter.com/6hUlqPbkhP — Scott Heins (@scottheins) May 30, 2020

It was 2 white women who set the police van on fire and one is facing an attempt murder https://t.co/mM6E6tZdHk — Big Bichote (@BigBichote) May 30, 2020

7:55 PM: Pittsburgh:

Multiple officers have been injured, but numbers are not yet clear. At least three local journalists were attacked/injured by protesters. Not yet clear how many others have been injured. https://t.co/ABdlB38LyM — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) May 30, 2020

It’s just a statue.

But what Mario Lemieux signifies to Pittsburgh is immense. And not just the hockey part.

What Mr. and Mrs. Lemieux have done for charity causes in our town, especially those with cancer, doesn’t have a match.

This is disgusting and appalling. pic.twitter.com/0NrBOyvJUU — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) May 30, 2020

7:52 PM: L.A.:

Protesters breach CBS Studios. Police quickly move in. pic.twitter.com/gJTpZBCjQt — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) May 30, 2020

My friend was just tear-gassed in LA right after snapping this incredible photo. It kind of says it all pic.twitter.com/erRsQkcQEb — Janice Min (@janicemin) May 30, 2020

7:50 PM: Seattle:

Scene at Seattle PD Headquarters is getting really intense. Loud explosions, protesters retreating. This video is a little intense—I turned and backed up pretty quickly pic.twitter.com/t83o7mnY6p — Scott Greenstone ⛰ (@evergreenstone) May 30, 2020

WSP Chief Batiste has a message for the protesters: “The freeway is not a safe or appropriate place for demonstration. WSP will thoughtfully do what is necessary to maintain public safety and urges everyone to use caution in the area.” — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) May 30, 2020

Car on fire in the protest crowd in Seattle pic.twitter.com/CrEa4K04l9 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) May 30, 2020

7:45 PM: Kamala Harris joins protesters outside WH:

People are in pain. We must listen. pic.twitter.com/5PJ9gqyu1q — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 30, 2020

She was also close friends with Biden’s late son. They both had each other’s backs during the housing crisis while they were both state AGs. That’s something the other VP contenders can’t say:

Five years ago we lost a longstanding public servant, Beau Biden. You couldn’t find a man with more principle and courage who cared deeply about his family and the nation he served. @JoeBiden and @DrBiden, thinking of you and the entire Biden family today. pic.twitter.com/b4cEgwHlBs — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 30, 2020

7:40 PM: Philly:

Chestnut Street in Philly: pic.twitter.com/WSIDGFuaSr — Anna Orso (@anna_orso) May 30, 2020

7:35 PM: Chicago:

Incredibly, Chicagoans are STILL calling 911 to report social distancing violations. #ChicagoScanner #Chicago — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) May 30, 2020

Cops came marching in on State Street then charged the bridge. #Chicago #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/1M2mwaUBr0 — Tyler LaRiviere (@TylerLaRiviere) May 30, 2020

( not my video, grabbed from FB) but Chicago PD getting that ass whooped 😳 #ChicagoProtests pic.twitter.com/J5BPRvSzKL — The Latino Sensation (@LemLemIsHere) May 30, 2020

7:32 PM: Jacksonville:

7:30 PM: Miami postpones fireworks for frontline workers because “the sound of fireworks could easily be mistaken for explosions.”

I've asked the @CityofMiami to postpone a fireworks display it had planned for tonight honoring hospital workers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. I reached out to @MiamiMayor in light of current protests happening in & around Miami related to George Floyd’s horrific death.(1/4) — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) May 30, 2020

The sound of fireworks could easily be mistaken for explosions. We want to make sure that all of our residents are safe and able to exercise their First Amendment right to protest without any fear of violence. (2/4) — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) May 30, 2020

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis was clearly an assault on the dignity of human life. We must all stand up against this sort of injustice, but we must be done peacefully. (4/4) — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) May 30, 2020

7:25 PM:

George Floyd's brother on talking with Trump: "He didn't give me the opportunity to even speak. It was hard. I was trying to talk to him but he just kept pushing me off, like, I don't want to hear what you're talking about. I just told him I want justice."https://t.co/gYwgLSAKrY — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 30, 2020

7:20 PM:

Protesters got a lieutenant to read the names of police brutality victims. pic.twitter.com/elmaIj09dM — Pamela Wood☀️ (@pwoodreporter) May 30, 2020

Reminder: We found out years after the Freddie Gray riots that the looting of pharmacies was in part done by a roving gang of police who then re-sold the drugs on the streets of Baltimore. https://t.co/ZLXYvnPUrx — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 30, 2020

7:15 PM:

NYPD now using some kind of annoying sound device. pic.twitter.com/F058vwGN1H — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) May 30, 2020

7 PM: L.A. Mayor wants protesters to go home

We will always protect free speech and Angelenos’ right to live without fear of violence or vandalism. To increase safety for demonstrators, law enforcement and all citizens of Los Angeles, we are putting a curfew in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

https://t.co/vy3XM760qb — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 30, 2020

Watch Live: Protests continue in LA after night of violence and unrest. https://t.co/4IyEdZQeIP https://t.co/9xnwaINv6W — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) May 30, 2020

At least 11 squad cars from LAPD have been vandalized during a protest in Downtown Los Angeles. https://t.co/8mLIqllIEP pic.twitter.com/bnRIS941r3 — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) May 30, 2020

Protesters have tagged several cop cars, but officers are calm, but officers I can see are still the observing not agressint still. pic.twitter.com/Ev8kLoQavS — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) May 30, 2020

"My Administration will always stand against violence, mayhem, and disorder. We will stand with the family of George Floyd, with the peaceful protestors, and with every law-abiding citizen who wants decency, civility, safety, and security." pic.twitter.com/Wxk6qmBR69 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 30, 2020

“We support the right of peaceful protestors, and we hear their pleas. But what we are now seeing on the streets of our cities has nothing to do with justice or peace.” pic.twitter.com/ckZ28xXSkA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 30, 2020

Crossing State lines to incite violence is a FEDERAL CRIME! Liberal Governors and Mayors must get MUCH tougher or the Federal Government will step in and do what has to be done, and that includes using the unlimited power of our Military and many arrests. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

The professionally managed so-called “protesters” at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

President Trump on MAGA protesters: "They love African American people, they love black people. MAGA loves black people." pic.twitter.com/n8xD57doXs — The Hill (@thehill) May 30, 2020

The Secret Service directly contradicts @realDonaldTrump: “The Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Park Police were on the scene.” https://t.co/C7yBwCcidR — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) May 30, 2020

DEVELOPING: Chaos near the White House as protesters clash with Secret Service. Agents repeatedly warned the protesters of unlawful assembly before incident escalated. #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/7BFQ7RQMYa — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2020

MSNBC: Biden Performed “Ceremonial Job of the President”:

.@JoyAnnReid says that "the best Joe Biden is the Joe Biden who is grieving with other people," and that while speaking about George Floyd, he performed "the ceremonial job of the president…the real power that he has is to speak to us in times of pain."https://t.co/36qjo8lclh — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 30, 2020

RIGHT NOW: Protestors are defacing and trying to topple the statue of Frank Rizzo. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/ecBAQzPezQ — Jason Martinez (@JasonFox29) May 30, 2020

*ATTENTION* @PhillyMayor has implemented a MANDATORY CITY-WIDE CURFEW effective TONIGHT at 8PM through TOMORROW at 6AM. Only persons with essential duties will be permitted outdoors. — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) May 30, 2020

AOC reminds protesters to put cellphones in “airplane mode” while also saying:

1. LOOK OUT FOR THINGS THAT DON’T SEEM RIGHT. There are increasing reports and investigations that white supremacists may be infiltrating these protests, breaking windows and destroying property. If anything seems off to you, DOCUMENT IT. Always check who is organizing.

2. FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS OF GRASSROOTS BLACK ORGANIZERS. They have been at this a long time and are disciplined in the ropes of community organizing and demonstration. It IS a discipline. Follow trusted leaders whose goal has been the focused pursuit of justice. If they just showed up, that’s a red flag.

9 PM Curfew in Atlanta:

As a result of the recent acts of violence demonstrated throughout the city, Mayor @KeishaBottoms has signed an Executive Order establishing a curfew in the entire territorial jurisdiction of the City of Atlanta. Curfew will begin at 9:00 p.m. tonight and end at sunrise 5/31/2020 pic.twitter.com/Rf1lFWHUcE — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) May 30, 2020

Protests outside the WH today. pic.twitter.com/jDMzexwhP3 — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) May 30, 2020

Aerial view shows a large gathering of demonstrators in the streets of Philadelphia as a fire burns amid protests over the death of George Floyd. https://t.co/OdRVqCsGsg pic.twitter.com/B2vQGDUScD — ABC News (@ABC) May 30, 2020

Chicago currently at trump tower pic.twitter.com/AcW1TNcG6t — D (@locayansiosa) May 30, 2020

This cop car outside Trump Tower is getting trashed and people are keeping their distance so that people can take turns getting photos with it. You're fucking adorable, Chicago. pic.twitter.com/G9y9SXyB7s — agitator in chief (@soit_goes) May 30, 2020

Group of protesters are standing off with police on State and Kinzie near Trump Tower. #Chicago #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/Hhxvb40xFo — Tyler LaRiviere (@TylerLaRiviere) May 30, 2020

March was momentarily blocked by a barricade outside Trump Tower, but protesters starting jumping over. Cops got out of the way. Chants of "fuck Trump." #Chicago pic.twitter.com/62pcfNJdeo — Jeff Schuhrke (@JeffSchuhrke) May 30, 2020

During the retreat water, eggs, and sports drink bottles were thrown at the cop car. #Chicago #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/GICg6BOoTS — Tyler LaRiviere (@TylerLaRiviere) May 30, 2020

Scene in Newark, NJ. Crowd looks to be around half white pic.twitter.com/LxnuGHYbz3 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 30, 2020

Live pictures on CNN: People vandalizing police cars in Chicago in broad daylight. Law enforcement now pushing the crowd away. pic.twitter.com/ObXOiXLCwf — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 30, 2020

Last night in Louisville. Protesters protected an officer separated from his squad. pic.twitter.com/cp1D59JBSY — Nancy Duncan (@ndduncan59) May 30, 2020

The justice system has long been broken, but now we have a president who openly incites the murder of his fellow Americans. Change can’t come fast enough. — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) May 29, 2020

an update: I am permanently blind in my left eye, and the docs absolutely refuse to let me go back to work for they say six weeks. I’m definitely not allowed to be near smoke or gas. Usually if I had to stay home I’d spend a lot of time amplifying folk but reading hurts today — Linda Tirado (@KillerMartinis) May 30, 2020

Officials talking more about “Out of state” and “white supremacists”

Mayor Carter says he has been told that every person arrested in Saint Paul last night was from out of state https://t.co/0x8tHbwS8f pic.twitter.com/E1pAOkHtBJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 30, 2020