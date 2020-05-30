***Live Updates*** George Floyd Protests Continue

George Floyd protests continue across America.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live  updates. All times eastern.

8:35 PM: Chicago:

8:30 PM: Orlando:

8:23 PM: Nashville:

Louisville:

8:20 PM: D.C.

8:17 PM: Chicago:

8:15 PM: South Carolina:

8:12 PM: Seattle:

8:10 PM: MN Gov:

8:07 PM: Wear masks:

 

8:05 PM: NBA players:

8:03 PM:

8:02 PM: Whoops.

7:59 PM: New York:

7:55 PM: Pittsburgh:

7:52 PM: L.A.:

7:50 PM: Seattle:

7:45 PM: Kamala Harris joins protesters outside WH:

She was also close friends with Biden’s late son. They both had each other’s backs during the housing crisis while they were both state AGs. That’s something the other VP contenders can’t say:

7:40 PM: Philly:

7:35 PM: Chicago:

7:32 PM: Jacksonville:

7:30 PM: Miami postpones fireworks for frontline workers because “the sound of fireworks could easily be mistaken for explosions.”

 

 

7:25 PM:

7:20 PM:

7:15 PM:

7 PM: L.A. Mayor wants protesters to go home

MSNBC: Biden Performed “Ceremonial Job of the President”:

AOC reminds protesters to put cellphones in “airplane mode” while also saying: 

1. LOOK OUT FOR THINGS THAT DON’T SEEM RIGHT. There are increasing reports and investigations that white supremacists may be infiltrating these protests, breaking windows and destroying property. If anything seems off to you, DOCUMENT IT. Always check who is organizing.
2. FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS OF GRASSROOTS BLACK ORGANIZERS. They have been at this a long time and are disciplined in the ropes of community organizing and demonstration. It IS a discipline. Follow trusted leaders whose goal has been the focused pursuit of justice. If they just showed up, that’s a red flag.

BE SAFE. Here’s our guide on being prepared for safe protests. PLEASE READ ⬇️ . 1. LOOK OUT FOR THINGS THAT DON’T SEEM RIGHT. There are increasing reports and investigations that white supremacists may be infiltrating these protests, breaking windows and destroying property. If anything seems off to you, DOCUMENT IT. Always check who is organizing. . 2. FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS OF GRASSROOTS BLACK ORGANIZERS. They have been at this a long time and are disciplined in the ropes of community organizing and demonstration. It IS a discipline. Follow trusted leaders whose goal has been the focused pursuit of justice. If they just showed up, that’s a red flag. . 3. HAVE A BUDDY. Make sure someone is keeping an eye on you and check in on them. . 4. STAY SAFE and take care of each other. 💜

9 PM Curfew in Atlanta:

 

 

Officials talking more about “Out of state” and “white supremacists”

 

