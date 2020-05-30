Los Angeles Mayor Issues Curfew: ‘If You Love the City, Go Home’

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a curfew on Saturday night in the wake of protests — which have devolved into riots — over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota earlier this week.

“If you love the city, go home,” proclaimed Garcetti upon announcing the city’s curfew, according to a report by CBS Los Angeles.

The mayor’s curfew arrives on the heels of days of protests in the city — and nationwide — which have devolved into violent riots involving looting, buildings being set on fire, businesses destroyed, the White House going on lockdown, and people being beaten and killed.

The riots are in response to the death of George Floyd, who died on Monday after former police officer Derek Chauvin was seen on video pressing his knee onto Floyd’s neck. On Friday, the state of Minnesota announced that Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The LA curfew was initially issued for 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, to last until 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, and was limited to the downtown area of Los Angeles. The curfew, however, was later extended as tensions increased, according to CBS Los Angeles.

“So many people don’t start equally at the starting line because they and their grandparents and their great grandparents didn’t start equally,” said Garcetti at his press conference on Saturday.

The report added that the mayor praised peaceful protesters but stressed that he did not want a repeat of the 1992 LA Rodney King riots.

Los Angeles is not the only city to issue curfews in the wake of George Floyd protests. Meanwhile, other cities are calling on the National Guard for help.

Earlier in the day, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency and called on the state’s National Guard as violence surged in Atlanta. Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the activation of the state’s National Guards in response to protest violence across Texas.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.