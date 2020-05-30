Watch: Rioter Loots Cheesecake from Cheesecake Factory in Seattle

A rioter in Seattle, Washington, looted a cheesecake from the city’s Cheesecake Factory restaurant, local news media confirmed.
During protests on Saturday over the death of George Floyd, at least one Seattle rioter raided a Cheesecake Factory and walked away with a whole cheesecake.
"Unclear where they may have gotten that cheesecake." pic.twitter.com/mLfSJvMGvZ
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 31, 2020
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
