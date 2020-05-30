Watch: Rioters in Seattle Loot Mannequins from Clothing Stores

@Holdenradio/Twitter, Screenshot
John Binder

Rioters in Seattle, Washington, looted mannequins from clothing stores during protests over the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In video footage posted online, rioters can be seen carrying around mannequins that they looted from clothing stores in Seattle. One man carried an armless silver mannequin while another one was spotted carrying the legs of a mannequin.

Also, in Seattle, a rioter reportedly looted a Cheesecake Factory restaurant and stole a cheesecake and a glass of milk.

