Watch: Rioters in Seattle Loot Mannequins from Clothing Stores

Rioters in Seattle, Washington, looted mannequins from clothing stores during protests over the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In video footage posted online, rioters can be seen carrying around mannequins that they looted from clothing stores in Seattle. One man carried an armless silver mannequin while another one was spotted carrying the legs of a mannequin.

A few blocks away… pic.twitter.com/79J344XR5k — Holden Kushner (@Holdenradio) May 31, 2020

Mannequins litter the streets of #Seattle. It is lawlessness tonight. pic.twitter.com/lfn6PWgPyf — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) May 31, 2020

I'm in Seattle, super confused why they keep taking mannequins… pic.twitter.com/vdwzpl9K6x — Leslie 😎 (@Phenomenal_Cat) May 31, 2020

Stolen mannequin in Downtown Seattle… pic.twitter.com/TR3z6QaoCK — Kalie Greenberg (@KalieG_KING5) May 31, 2020

Also, in Seattle, a rioter reportedly looted a Cheesecake Factory restaurant and stole a cheesecake and a glass of milk.

