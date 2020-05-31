***Live Updates*** George Floyd Protests Continue

George Floyd Protests Police Car Getty
Getty
Tony Lee

George Floyd protests continue across America on Sunday.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

7:36 PM:

7:30 PM: Minnesota:

7:25 PM: D.C.

7:20 PM: Former NBA player JR SMITH:

7:10 PM: Walmart employees across the country getting emails that stores are closing early tonight.

7:07 PM:

7:05 PM: Santa Monica: Audis last night. Mercedes today in California.

6:55 PM: Minnesota:

6:50 PM:

6:40 PM: ATL:

6:35 PM: California: Amazon van looted:

6:30 PM:

6:25 PM:

6:22 PM: Biden:

6:20 PM: Miami:

6:15 PM:

 

 

6:10 PM: Minnesota:

6 PM:

 

 

 

 

 

 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.