Live Updates*** George Floyd Protests Continue

George Floyd protests continue across America on Sunday.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

—

7:36 PM:

Right now outside CNN Center. pic.twitter.com/dFlKeyEgW7 — Charlie Gile (@CharlieGileNBC) May 31, 2020

7:30 PM: Minnesota:

UDPATE: Minneapolis Police Department says that the driver has been taken to Hennepin Healthcare after it appears he had been taken taken from the truck's cab. | https://t.co/DagxLlPuA7 https://t.co/xhvVYOmo4O — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 31, 2020

7:25 PM: D.C.

Mayor Bowser is ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1. She has also activated the DC National Guard to support the Metropolitan Police Department. — Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC Lite (@MayorBowser) May 31, 2020

7:20 PM: Former NBA player JR SMITH:

JR Smith: “One of these little MF whiteboys broke my window so i chased him down and whooped his ass” pic.twitter.com/NfyE3BHIxF — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 31, 2020

7:10 PM: Walmart employees across the country getting emails that stores are closing early tonight.

7:07 PM:

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome starts off this protest with a prayer: “God bless those who hunger and thirst for justice.” pic.twitter.com/WYKncZ5gi6 — Blake Paterson (@BlakePater) May 31, 2020

7:05 PM: Santa Monica: Audis last night. Mercedes today in California.

More organized crime happening in Santa Monica. It's important to note — the looters are separate from the protesters who have remained peaceful. https://t.co/5Y9KtjqBua The Mercedes in the middle appears to have Florida plates and a lot of merchandise in the back. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/XfiDKbPKGp — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) May 31, 2020

6:55 PM: Minnesota:

Absolutely frightening scene on I-35W as a tanker truck drivers through thousands of protesters. @WCCO has live coverage right now! https://t.co/onZsO4D5l5 — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) May 31, 2020

While protestors were taking a knee on I-35 a semi truck driver ran into protestors. The police have arrived macing protestors instead of going after the truck driver. pic.twitter.com/BmqFseSmUJ — Shade Pratt (@ShadePratt22) May 31, 2020

6:50 PM:

there are two americas: one fights for black lives and the other fights for brunch pic.twitter.com/TFNsKghfmR — ziwe (@ziwe) May 31, 2020

6:40 PM: ATL:

.@KeishaBottoms says 2 @Atlanta_Police officers involved in controversial arrest of @Morehouse @SpelmanCollege students Saturday will be terminated immediately following review of video @FOX5Atlanta #fox5atl — Deidra Dukes (@DeidraDukesFOX5) May 31, 2020

6:35 PM: California: Amazon van looted:

⁦@JeffBezos⁩ ⁦@amazon⁩ people are looting your trucks in Santa Monica, CA. Get your drivers home safely. People can wait a day for packages. ⁦@santamonicacity⁩ ⁦@SantaMonicaPD⁩ pic.twitter.com/w5YD2Cdh1G — David Hansen (@investDRH) May 31, 2020

6:30 PM:

Scary scene in Santa Monica as people are trying to protect businesses from looters. pic.twitter.com/83gFVY8zkT — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 31, 2020

Absolute Chaos along 4th street in Santa Monica… looting with impunity on both sides of the street. No police in sight. We’ve watched this happen to dozens of stores for 45 minutes now… pic.twitter.com/WOdEhIz3th — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) May 31, 2020

WATCH LIVE: A man is assaulted after ripping off a license plate covering off a possible looters' vehicle in Santa Monica. https://t.co/V2Yx41cAlS pic.twitter.com/ETzKGbIhxc — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) May 31, 2020

6:25 PM:

"There's been nothing that this president could bring forward that can be constructive. …There is nothing this president has proven that he will say to change the trajectory of where we are. .We need to look to forward to change who is sitting in the White House." @DerrickNAACP pic.twitter.com/jN0SlkSbVn — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) May 31, 2020

6:22 PM: Biden:

We are a nation in pain right now, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us. As President, I will help lead this conversation — and more importantly, I will listen, just as I did today visiting the site of last night's protests in Wilmington. pic.twitter.com/0h2ApbKT0C — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 31, 2020

6:20 PM: Miami:

Here's my video of the peaceful protest that escalated into cars on fire, tear gas being deployed and looting in Downtown Miami tonight. pic.twitter.com/a1zUUzDI3x — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) May 31, 2020

Banging coming from windows at the Federal Detention Center in downtown Miami. Protesters chanting “WE SEE YOU!” pic.twitter.com/fGUC0nDs5P — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) May 31, 2020

Protesters taking a knee outside FDC building pic.twitter.com/sAJNebOdWC — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) May 31, 2020

6:15 PM:

Santa Monica Place getting looted. This was probably five minutes before cops came pic.twitter.com/yrvqkgmnIs — Melissa Etehad اتحاد (@melissaetehad) May 31, 2020

6:10 PM: Minnesota:

UPDATE: MnDOT expands map of highways closed overnight, and moves the start time up to right now. | https://t.co/ydMBAmowXF — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 31, 2020

Highway 94 in Minneapolis- Saint Paul, Minnesota is shut down by peaceful protestors. ✊#protests2020 #BLACK_LIVES_MATTERS pic.twitter.com/M45hxa5DCl — Latinos contra Trump (@Latinos4Bernie) May 31, 2020

Minnesota, Protesters in St Paul have taken the highway and are marching to the governor's mansion. pic.twitter.com/YVFasIncmU — Farhang F. Namdar (@FarhangNamdar) May 31, 2020

6 PM:

The Philadelphia Curfew has been pushed up 2 hours to 6pm. Virtually every way in and out of the city via car or public transportation has been closed. Unless you live there, there are very few ways to enter or exit. Officials are saying clearly “stay at home.” @FOX29philly — Bill Anderson (@BillAFox29) May 31, 2020

In West Philly – looters and violence as a Police SUV is smashed up. They’re trying to flip it. The Foot Locker is also being looted. Police are keeping their distance monitoring #phillyprotests @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/UtBLHnZqln — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) May 31, 2020

Looting and a busted up patrol SUV at a Footlocker 52/Chestnut in West Philly. Looters trying to flip the smashed up vehicle. A few blocks away a building set on fire. Police are nearby monitoring, appear outnumbered @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Qo8MzNYQaT — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) May 31, 2020

We're looking for photos and video of people who set fires on Saturday. You can share tips anonymously here ➡️ https://t.co/7G4FQBtlVs (Corrected link) pic.twitter.com/BGnSVJyG5v — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) May 31, 2020

#BREAKING: Looting continues in #Philadelphia…Chopper 6 over 52nd/Walnut Streets in West Philly…as people storm a drug store and a clothing store. @6abc pic.twitter.com/foeq5J4Pp5 — Chuck McDade (@Squared6abc) May 31, 2020

#BREAKING SEPTA shutting down all service in Philadelphia and suburbs at 6 p.m., will last until Monday morninghttps://t.co/HG4gEyFmgG — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) May 31, 2020

One of the protesters who stopped the looting says the looted threatened to pull a gun on him. He told the looter he was conceal carrying and the guy left.

“This is about George Floyd, not selfish games, these local businesses have nothing to do with it,” he says. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/rNrOBI38e6 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 31, 2020

Black Protestor caught 2 White Protestors tagging Starbucks. pic.twitter.com/06LuT4ryb8 — gregarious (@gryking) May 31, 2020

Not just tagging Starbucks – the white people were tagging it with a BLM tag knowing it would get blamed on black people. The Los Angeles BLM protest that started at Pn Pacific park and moved past The Grove was peaceful until cops and white ppl agitated it. — Joe Rose (@joe_rose_) May 31, 2020

Austin #2. A tale of two cities. pic.twitter.com/LDhsyHD7Jz — Fred McGhee (@fred_mcghee) May 31, 2020

Our friends at @actblue put together a page where you can split a donation across 30+ bail funds across the country. It couldn’t be easier to give. LINK: https://t.co/iePwvUCZks — shelby cole (@shelbylcole) May 31, 2020

VP Joe Biden is at this moment walking the streets of Wilmington, Delaware without a press crew. He wants to see, hear & speak with the people to learn what is really happening there. He spent the morning speaking with several mayors looking for solutions. Hes working 4 us now! — katherine ✌🏻❤️🎸🌎🌺🌼🌸 (@katherineOma) May 31, 2020

Love when Anna who barely hires black women or women of color starts talking about this stuff Anna was editor-in-chief of Vogue for 29 years before a black photographer was given the assignment to photograph the cover of Vogue…and that was only because Beyoncé made it happen https://t.co/AJHd6UFqOZ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 31, 2020

Earlier today, a number of advisers spent time telling the president not to tweet and going over why it was making things worse. Now, he’s tweeting folks using QANon slogans. https://t.co/FHBvuAsPvt — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 31, 2020

"He should just stop talking… He speaks and he makes it worse. There are times when you should just be quiet." Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms rebuked President Trump over rhetoric she said is stoking racial tensions in the US. https://t.co/x4YHLQTD0a — CNN (@CNN) May 31, 2020

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus just called the killing of George Floyd “murder.” Pretty amazing to see a police chief come out and call another officer’s actions murder before a conviction. pic.twitter.com/VeCUZcwGeP — Krista M. Torralva (@KMTorralva) May 31, 2020

Statement From Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/lnXYMhtvo3 — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) May 31, 2020

Minutes later, sounds of explosions of some sort, maybe glass breaking in Santa Monica as many are running back out quickly. pic.twitter.com/GkqANl4o7o — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) May 31, 2020

Here’s what happened in Santa Monica. I was at a very peaceful protest/march down Montana just 20 minutes ago that had zero issues. At some point, a separate crowd of scumbags formed and have decided to go hit the Promenade area and loot it. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 31, 2020

BREAKING: Santa Monica Place now being looted in broad daylight at the end of the 3rd Street Promenade. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/bOQ3cLbi1x — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 31, 2020

Va. Gov. Northam declares a state of emergency to be able to mobilize resources including the National Guard if needed. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/RBNg049UF3 — Julie Carey (@JulieCareyNBC) May 31, 2020

It appears that there could be as many as 2,000 peaceful protesters occupying the street near Lafayette Park right now. The vibe is one of immense solidarity and unity. pic.twitter.com/nQKBqKeD6s — Julia Boccagno (@juliaboccagno) May 31, 2020

Get tough Democrat Mayors and Governors. These people are ANARCHISTS. Call in our National Guard NOW. The World is watching and laughing at you and Sleepy Joe. Is this what America wants? NO!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Building fire at Kensington & Hart Ln. pic.twitter.com/1hbpDKia3D — mad. (@born_spinster) May 31, 2020

52nd and Market declared unlawful assembly and police are now about to arrest everyone in the area. all arrest will be going to south detectives. — Josh Albert (@jpegjoshua) May 31, 2020

holy shit: philly getting buck-wild!! pic.twitter.com/ZhDlyqSTgg — Josh Albert (@jpegjoshua) May 31, 2020

The statue of Frank Rizzo is guarded by mounted Pennsylvania state troopers and Philadelphia police officers pic.twitter.com/MVNRbmBdIf — Chris Brennan (@ByChrisBrennan) May 31, 2020

—

bro absolutely fuck you @jakepaul fall off the face of this fucking planet please god you are fucking gross people are being teargassed and shot at and you’re fucking LOOTING a mall…. fuck you. https://t.co/Jrhm7RBgnn — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) May 31, 2020

Jake Paul you’re a pussyhole. No more needs to be said. Fucking Prick. — VIDDAL. (@IsitRIL) May 31, 2020

—

This is anti-black This is anti-black This is anti-black This is anti-black This is anti-black This is anti-black Check your friends and family that agree with this terrible statement. Our liberation comes together. We fight together. Black immigrant lives matter!! https://t.co/c88PWbaY6f — United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) May 31, 2020

POLICE CARS DESTROYED: Rioters destroy a line of police cars, ghost riding them into each other and setting them on fire in West Philadelphia. MORE: https://t.co/Xm93XDEQV4 pic.twitter.com/8qcjnBHaHI — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) May 31, 2020