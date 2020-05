Minneapolis Jail Bookings Show Vast Majority of Rioters Are Minnesotans

Municipal leaders have told the media that the vast majority of those arrested in Minneapolis were from out of state, but jail records show just the opposite.

Breitbart News reviewed booking data posted on the Hennepin County Jail website, and found the following individuals were booked on a “riot” charge from May 29 through May 31 (those from out-of-state are in italics):

ANDERSON, JACK JACOB — LAKEVILLE, MN

BAZANT, KYLE BRANDON — MINNEAPOLIS, MN

BROWN, JAZZLYN DESIREE — MINNEAPOLIS, MN

CASTILLA-ALVAREZ, DARWIN DAVID — MINNEAPOLIS, MN

CHUMA, ANTONY OBARE — RAMSEY, MN

COOK, DEVIN AUGUSTIN — HASTINGS, MN

COOK, JESSICA DANIELLE — ST. PAUL, MN

COOK, NATALIE JEAN — HASTINGS, MN

DUENES-ANDERSON, DOMINIQUE DARIAN — LAKEVILLE, MN

ELAM, SIERRA LEE — MINNEAPOLIS, MN

FANG, MICHAEL CHENG LENG — ST. PAUL, MN

FORSYTH, MACAYLA NICHOLE — MINNEAPOLIS, MN

GARROW, LEVI JOSEPH — TEMPERANCE, MI

GISVOLD, HAAKON PORTER — MINNEAPOLIS, MN

GLASS, DEZTINY TROI — BROOKLYN PARK, MN

GONZALEZ, VANESSA LYNNETTE — MINNEAPOLIS, MN

HOLMGREN, LOGAN ALAN — MONTROSE, MN

HUBERTUS, MELODY RAE — N/A, MN

JACKSON, VIRGIL LEE — ST. PAUL, MN

JESMER, KRISTJAN ALEKSANDRE — OSSEO, MN

KROGSTAD ORTIZ, LARS IVAN — MINNEAPOLIS, MN

LEBLANC, MICHAEL SHAWN PATRICK — BROOKLYN PARK, MN

LOJANO-ELIZALDE, LUIS JUAN — MINNEAPOLIS, MN

MEIDAM, CAMERON SHAYE — MENOMONIE, MN

MIRANDA, ASHLEY NMN — CRYSTAL, MN

MITCHELL, ROBERT XAVIER — FARGO, ND

MONTGOMERY, MALIA NADINE — BURNSVILLE, MN

NICHOLS, SCOTT WILLIAM — MINNEAPOLIS, MN

OMBUNA, COSTAS MANDYLOR — MINNEAPOLIS, MN

OWENS, SHABAKAH NMN — BROOKLYN CENTER, MN

RODGERS, ALEXIS CHARDAE — BIG LAKE, MN

SEATON, GERALD RALPH — MINNEAPOLIS, MN

SHAREEF, ARIANA AMEENA — ST. PAUL, MN

SILVERNESS, BRYCE RANDALL — MINNEAPOLIS, MN

SIMMONS, SAMUEL DWIGHT — MINNEAPOLIS, MN

STUGE, ELIZABETH PAIGE — LAKEVILLE, MN

TANKSLEY, SHAUN DAMIEN — MINNEAPOLIS, MN

TAYLOR, HENRY STEWART — MINNEAPOLIS, MN

TAYLOR, TABITHA ANNETTE — MINNEAPOLIS, MN

TEOFAN, TERRENCE CHRISTOPHER — MINNEAPOLIS, MN

TINGSTAD, MATTHEW AUSTIN — SUTTON, AK

WAKEMAN, MILLICENT SHAW — MINNEAPOLIS, MN

WALLACE, CUELES LEE — MINNEAPOLIS, MN

WALLIN, KEARSTEN MARIE — ST. PAUL, MN

WENDT, KRISTA CAROL — MINNEAPOLIS, MN

WEST, SIERRA CATHERINE — KANSAS CITY, MO

WILSON, NICHOLAS DALE — MINNEAPOLIS, MN

WITTING, BRANDON ERNEST — MOUND, MN

Of the 48 individuals arrested on a “riot” charge, only four — or about eight percent — were from out of state.

Others of note:

HANSON, NATHAN MICHAEL JOSEPH — EUGENE, OR Weapons, Assault

MATTHEWS, DONAVAN JALEEL — FARGO, ND Weapons

WOODS, BOBBY DION — MATTESON, IL Possession of burglary or theft tools, Damage to property

YOUNG, BRANDON MARCELLE — AMES, IA Weapons



On Saturday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he “heard” that 80 percent of rioters were from out-of-state.

“I think our best estimate right now that I heard is about 20% is what we think are Minnesotans and about 80% are outside,” he said.

“So, I’m not trying to deflect in any way. I’m not trying to say there aren’t Minnesotans amongst this group.”

