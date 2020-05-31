Video: Truck Driver Dragged Out by Massive Mob in Minneapolis

A Minneapolis mob dragged out a truck driver after he drove through a section of I-35 filled with protesters on Sunday, footage of the incident shows.

Footage of a trucker driving on a bridge overflowing with thousands of protesters went viral on Sunday, showing the driver speeding toward the crowd before slowing down and making a complete stop:

Horrifying traffic cam video of a semi truck going full speed through crowds of protesters on the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/6D7HeTS07g — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) May 31, 2020

Another angle of the footage shows the aftermath of his actions, as the mob swarmed the truck, hurling objects and opening the driver’s door before pulling the man out of the vehicle and beating him:

Truck driver dragged out by 100-1 mob pic.twitter.com/IVaTkfOuxm — american nationalist (@NationalistTV) June 1, 2020

None of the protesters were injured, but the driver of the truck, Bogdan Vechirko, was treated for non-life threatening injuries and arrested.

“He is currently being held custody on probable cause assault,” WCCO reported:

BREAKING: Hennepin County authorities have released the mugshot of Bogdan Vechirko, the driver who drove into a crowd of protesters on the I-35W bridge Sunday afternoon. | https://t.co/DagxLlPuA7 pic.twitter.com/MnBGfRPGb8 — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) June 1, 2020

The truck bore a Kenan Advantage Group Inc. logo, and the company released a statement following the incident:

Our hearts go out to all those who are grieving the events of this past week. We have been informed of an incident involving one of our independent contractors in Minneapolis, MN during recent protests. Our first and foremost concern is for the safety and security of the public, our employees and our customers. We will be cooperating fully with the investigating authorities in the days ahead. It would be inappropriate to comment at this time until we have additional facts as the investigation is in its early stages. We will comment further once we have more information.

FOX 9 reported that the trucker was “able to get onto that section of I-35W after state authorities closed that section of the highway in anticipation of further unrest Sunday night.”

“Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington says the truck was already on the highway as officers were closing it down after 5 p.m.,” the outlet added.