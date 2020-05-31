A white police officer consoled a young black man who was in tears at a protest over the death of George Floyd in a show of unity on Sunday evening.

In video footage posted online, a police officer can be seen wrapping his arms around and hugging a young man who was in tears while at a protest in one of the various cities seeing demonstrations.

This put a tear in my eye. We WILL overcome this. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/lGV2oEbD3T — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) May 31, 2020

“Look at me. I feel your pain. I feel your pain too, okay,” the policeman said. “I feel your pain. We’re here with ya’ll. We’re going to help you. Alright? Okay?”

“It’s alright. We’re all here together,” the policeman told the young man, hugging him.

Breitbart News is live-blogging the riots across American cities this weekend here.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.