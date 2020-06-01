After Trump Address, Hollywood Resumes Looting

Two hours after President Donald Trump addressed the ongoing national riots on Monday evening, looting resumed in Hollywood.

“Looting in Hollywood starting again,” Tezcacoatl Amazolli tweeted at 9:19 p.m. on Monday. Posted with it was a clip from FOX11, showing numerous police officers closing in on looters in a shopping center. “We’ll see what law enforcement decides to do,” the anchor can be heard saying. “Are they going to go after, and try to actually arrest them, or are they just going to stand by to stop this from happening in the future?” he asked.

Looting in Hollywood starting again. pic.twitter.com/FKlw2otx9k — Tezcacoatl Amazolli (@GhostVirusX) June 2, 2020

President Trump’s Rose Garden address seems to have added fuel to fires raging — both figuratively and literally — across the country in response to the public killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis law enforcement. The POTUS has officially activated the full powers of the D.C. National Guard and stressed that he will do whatever is necessary to end the violence and looting spreading further across the country every night.

The only difference between what’s happening now and the Civil war is that Jefferson Davis is occupying the White House. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 1, 2020

Hollywood’s denizens, however, have a different view. Producer Rob Reiner even compared what is happening to the Civil War, which killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. “An angry sick frightened racist is pushing US into a 2nd Civil War,” he tweeted just before Trump’s address. Afterward, he claimed that “the only difference between what’s happening now and the Civil war is that Jefferson Davis is occupying the White House.”