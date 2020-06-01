Armed Business Owners Turn Back Alleged Looters in California

Business owners in Van Nuys, California, armed with shotguns and other long guns turned back alleged looters on Monday.

A television reporter from Fox 11 Los Angeles was there and caught the whole episode on film.

The video appears to show the alleged looters leave, only to turn and walk back by the store, causing the store owners to walk out armed again.

The reporter noted, “They’re having a standoff here, arguing about why they are not being allowed to break into the place.”

(1/3) EXCLUSIVE: A group of alleged looters square-off against business owners in Van Nuys as police converge onto the scene. The tense moments were captured live in front of our FOX 11 news camera. https://t.co/KEbNy7SnKw pic.twitter.com/ClBjejZWLx — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) June 2, 2020

On May 30, 2020, Breitbart News reported on armed black business owners in Minneapolis standing shoulder to shoulder to protect their livelihoods from looters.

The business owners held AR-15s, AK-47s, pistols, and other guns in defense of their properties.

WARNING: LANGUAGE

Businessowners in #MinneapolisRiot defending their stores from looters. pic.twitter.com/TUz6lgEm11 — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) May 29, 2020

On June 1, 2020, Breitbart News reported Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd warning would-be looters that residents in his county were armed and would shoot individuals trying to steal or destroy homes.

Fox 13 reported Judd saying, “If you value your life, they probably shouldn’t do that in Polk County. Because the people of Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns, and they’re going to be in their homes tonight with their guns loaded, and if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns. So, leave the community alone.”

