Kayleigh McEnany: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Failed City with Late Curfew

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized Washington, DC, mayor Muriel Bowser for failing her city with light-handed police tactics and a late curfew.

McEnany said Bowser’s actions were just one example of Democrat mayors around the country who were failing their cities.

“Some of the actions are really not tough enough, as the president noted, particularly with the mayor here in D.C.,” she said in a Monday morning interview with Fox and Friends.

McEnany said the late curfew allowed rioters and looters to damage businesses in the city and even light a fire in the basement of St. John’s Episcopal Church, a historic church near the White House.

Historic St. John's Church across Lafayette Square from the #WhiteHouse has been set ablaze by rioters tonight.#Shocking pic.twitter.com/HdiYZ8Ikg1 — Pankaj Kumar (@Listen2PANKAJ) June 1, 2020

“I think when you look at some of the befuddling actions, like right here in D.C., the mayor of D.C. didn’t issue a curfew until 11 p.m.,” she said. “Well, guess what? At 10 p.m. you had St. John’s Church burning.”

She pointed out other cities had set earlier curfews which helped stem violence and looting while in Washington, looting and vandalism continued in businesses around the White House.

McEnany noted that rioters in Washington, DC, had vandalized and defaced the Veterans Affairs building, the Lincoln Memorial.

“To have those institutions defaced really undermines the message,” she said.