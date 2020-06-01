Live Updates*** George Floyd Protests Continue

George Floyd protests continue on Monday.

6:30 PM: New York:

Protesters starting to gather here at 9th st and ave d. Just a handful of police here pic.twitter.com/TKLw6AX1X9 — Karen Yi (@karen_yi) June 1, 2020

6:20 PM: Trump scheduled to speak from the Rose Garden at 6:30.

6:20 pm: US Park Police are clashing with some protesters at Vermont & H, a few were hit by pepper spray. pic.twitter.com/xZpFppQ0r1 — Heather Graf (@ABC7HeatherGraf) June 1, 2020

Attorney General Bill Barr has just arrived to inspect the massive police presence in Lafayette Square. The protesters see him and are screaming at him. pic.twitter.com/3My0OEoFeU — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) June 1, 2020

A photo worth more than words: Police officers kneel as peaceful demonstrators march by the Trump International hotel. There was an immediate outburst of joy and fist bumping. pic.twitter.com/oilp4U5zaE — Julia Boccagno (@juliaboccagno) June 1, 2020

A 360 degree view of peaceful protesters at the Capitol, demanding that officers take a knee in solidarity. The officers haven’t, and don’t appear to in the future. pic.twitter.com/lNzeUSTzzQ — Julia Boccagno (@juliaboccagno) June 1, 2020

6:10 PM: D.C.

2/ During the hours of the curfew, no person, other than persons designated by the Mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park, or other public place within the District. — Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC Lite (@MayorBowser) June 1, 2020

4/ •Individuals who are voting and participating in election activities, including poll workers, volunteers, and individuals exercising their right to vote. — Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC Lite (@MayorBowser) June 1, 2020

DC residents & biz, @MayorBowser has ordered curfew starting 7 pm through 6 am tomorrow, and again tomorrow beginning 7 pm through 6 am. Text below. What does this mean? Stay home, except if you are essential worker, need to vote, or have medical emergency. It is confusing. Con't pic.twitter.com/63u1wbEzl9 — Elissa Silverman (@tweetelissa) June 1, 2020

@DCPoliceDept Chief Newsham said if you are asked by an officer explain you are going to vote or coming from voting or working at a poll. Please vote. We have a presidential primary on ballot, we need to vote Trump out of office and there are many important local races as well. — Elissa Silverman (@tweetelissa) June 1, 2020

The National Guard has arrived. This is between the Executive Office Building and the White House. pic.twitter.com/2HXXRLABYB — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) June 1, 2020

Denying quarter is a war crime under international law. https://t.co/2wFqwNtLaJ It is also forbidden under US military rules, where it is punishable by confinement for life. Beware what comes slouching through the holes Trump has torn in the fabric of American law—& decency. https://t.co/bPdm2F9A0l — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) June 1, 2020

Aerial view shows large crowd of protesters marching through Philadelphia as protests over the death of George Floyd roil the nation. https://t.co/BL5Q39gdAi pic.twitter.com/dP4mLd48QL — ABC News (@ABC) June 1, 2020

We are back on Ben franklin near 21 now. People running from clouds of tear gas. I haven’t felt it but I see it. No clear plan pic.twitter.com/8OLMc5dVMm — Miles Bryan (@miles__bryan) June 1, 2020

ATU Local 689 – the 80% black union representing 12,000 transit workers in the DMV region – has released a statement in support of protests, against deflecting blame onto "outside agitators", and calling on the @AFLCIO to treat last night as a wake-up call https://t.co/qTSDDMUuCg — peter gowan (@peterjgowan) June 1, 2020

Heading over to the White House to cover the #GeorgeFloyd protest. As @realDonaldTrump prepares to address the nation, businesses blocks away from the White House are still being boarded up. Curfew here in DC begins at 7pm ET. pic.twitter.com/d2Mtt1VfL2 — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) June 1, 2020

“If I'm not over here messing up my community, then what are you all doing? … You all are doing nothing, because that’s not going to bring my brother back.” George Floyd's brother, Terrence, calls for peaceful protests. “Let’s do this another way.” https://t.co/s3tuCEh7UL pic.twitter.com/RCNTmYbshq — CNN (@CNN) June 1, 2020

Hands raised, as George Floyd’s brother chants: “Peace on the left! Justice on the right!” pic.twitter.com/towbNYJ2Xb — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 1, 2020

WATCH: George Floyd's brother arrives ahead of prayer vigil at site of George Floyd's death. pic.twitter.com/vMmSYWIOg3 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 1, 2020

BREAKING: Independent autopsy ordered by George Floyd's family found he was killed by "homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain," according to early findings.https://t.co/dslAVpTIxq pic.twitter.com/2YQ6wD1cGe — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 1, 2020

A disgrace to the badge! This is the battle that myself and others have been fighting against. Bob Kroll turn in your badge! pic.twitter.com/SQmeNIIU3v — Janeé Harteau (@ChiefHarteau) June 1, 2020

A man was shot and killed in Louisville after law enforcement said they had to "return fire" at a crowd of people. He was identified by family members as David McAtee, a popular chef and BBQ joint owner who used to feed cops for free https://t.co/TkylyoGAYt — Tasneem N (@TasneemN) June 1, 2020

Louisville police chief fired after it was revealed that the officers involved in a shooting that killed David McAtee early Monday did not activate their body cameras, mayor announces. https://t.co/lYSCcpfN9Y — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) June 1, 2020

🚨 Mayor of #Louisville: The body cameras of those involved in the shooting last night that killed David McAtee were NOT active. The Chief of Police has been relieved. — Cal Perry (@CalNBC) June 1, 2020

Gov. Whitmer: "The president's dangerous comments should be gravely concerning to all Americans, because they send a clear signal that this administration is determined to sow the seeds of hatred and division, which I fear will only lead to more violence and destruction." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 1, 2020

Wow. Coach Gregg Popovich *unloads* on Trump to @EdgeofSports. Calls him "deranged." Goes after Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham. The works. https://t.co/olVt2EE8UQ pic.twitter.com/MCgKsXmsX0 — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) June 1, 2020

