NBA Announcer Suspended for ‘All Lives Matter’ Comment

Sacramento Kings announcer Grant Napear has been placed on administrative leave by the radio station he works for, after posting “All Lives Matter” on Twitter.

On Sunday, former Kings player Demarcus Cousins asked Napear for his views on the Black Lives Matter movement. In response, Napear tweeted: “All Lives Matter…Every Single One!” The phrase “All Lives Matter,” is seen as disparaging by the Black Lives Matter movement.

Napear, who also has a show on KHTK radio, attempted to apologize for the remark.

“I’m not as educated on BLM as I thought I was,” Napear said according to the Sacramento Bee. “I had no idea that when I said ‘All Lives Matter’ that it was counter to what BLM is trying to get across.”

That reasoning did not wash with former King Chris Webber, who said he was unsurprised by Napear’s response.

“Demarcus we know and have known who grant is,” Webber tweeted. “The team knows as well. I’ve told them many times. They’ve seen it. They know who he is.”

The Kings have said that they will investigate Napear’s tweet. Though, it’s unclear exactly what they’re going to investigate given the perfectly blunt nature and meaning of what the Napear said.

The Kings did not respond to a request for comment from the Sacramento Bee.

