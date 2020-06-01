Nolte: With Endless and Unnecessary Lockdowns You Get Riots

Democrats locked young people down for no valid reason for an indeterminate amount of time and now we got riots. Huh? How about that?

What did you idiots expect?

Did you think you could lock down millions and millions and millions of young people for no valid reason, give them no reopen date — rob them of their jobs, of school, of structure; remove the social outlets — sports, bars, parties — that allow them to burn off energy and aggression, to blow off steam, and there would be no consequence?

Worse still, and exclusively in the Democrat-run states and cities that have so far seen the worst violence (Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York), young people are still locked down, and they’re locked down with no end in sight because their idiot political leaders (all Democrats) keep moving the goalposts and still refuse to offer a clear reopening deadline to grab hold of.

And then there is the simple fact young people were and are locked down for no valid scientific or moral reason. It’s just a fact that if you’re under 50 years of age, the coronavirus is no more fatal than the seasonal flu.

Nevertheless, even though people in their teens and twenties are probably in more danger of dying in a car accident than they are of the coronavirus, we shut them down, we shattered their lives… We locked them down, annihilated whatever structure they had — we killed their source of income, told them they couldn’t gather, couldn’t go to camp, they lost graduation ceremonies that can never be repeated and graduation parties they dream of all year… We boarded up the basketball hoops, poured sand in the skateboard parks, closed the parks and beaches, eliminated church functions, outlawed parties…

Hell, we outlawed just hanging out and playing grab-ass with your buddies, which is the perfect way to blow off some steam.

And in many of these Democrat-run cities, there’s still no end in sight. Just when the citizens of these states and cities believe their Democrat leaders are going to set them free, it’s two more weeks, two more weeks, two more weeks…

This is madness.

The curve is bent and has been bent for more than a month.

Remember that?

Remember when we were told we had to lose our jobs and social lives and everything that makes worth living to bend the infection curve, to ensure our health care systems weren’t overwhelmed?

Remember when we were told that was The Goal?

Well, the curve is not just bent, it’s flattened, and in 98 percent of the country the system was never in any danger of being overwhelmed… But here we are, two more weeks and two more weeks and two more weeks, and there are still Democrat governors who still have their citizens locked down… And for no good reason — unless you believe keeping entire cities locked down to damage the economy to get Rapey Joe Biden elected is a good reason.

Listen, I’m not saying that there would not have been some violence after what those cops did to George Floyd (cops who are part of a police department that’s been run by Democrats for 48 years). Another Ferguson or Baltimore was certainly possible without these pointless lockdowns. But, come on, this no longer has anything to do with Mr. Floyd.

Listen, when you’re teenager or a twenty-something who’s been locked down for weeks, and have lost faith the lockdown will ever end, a little of the ol’ ultra-violence looks pretty good, like a choice way to finally blow off that steam, socialize, and feel a part of something other than your iPhone and crappy apartment.

Plus, these riots are media approved!

@jackmurphylive / Twitter

That’s the best part!

The media will scold and shame you for going to the beach, attending church, enjoying a block party, or hanging out at the park. That’s verboten.

But as soon as people started gathering to riot… Well, did you notice how the very same media that shamed churchgoers and kids partying in the Ozarks turned around to justify and excuse massive crowds of people gathering and socializing?

You see, according to the media (who set all the rules), pick-up basketball is evil, looting and burning is moral.

What the hell did you expect to come from that?

“Woe to those who call evil good and good evil.”

Listen, don’t get me wrong… I don’t really care about any of this. You see, I live in Rural America… Y’all want to vote for the Democrats who lock people down until they blow up, that’s your choice. Y’all want to support a media that encourages people to burn down your neighborhood, that’s your choice.

It’s a free country. You get what you vote for and you fools got riots.

Out here in Red America, we all we got is peace and quiet…

Out here in Red America, these riots are merely a reality show called TOLDJASO.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.