Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, officials have authorized a “voteswagon” to drive around the city to collect mail-in votes from registered voters for this week’s primary election.

CBS Philly reported this week that city officials sent the vehicle out to collect mail-in votes:

The committee of Seventy and the city commissioners office have joined forces in Philadelphia over to the next few days to make sure anyone with a mail-in vote can get it counted ahead of the Pennsylvania primary. [Emphasis added] … The bus will make 10 stops throughout Philadelphia between Sunday and Monday evening… [Emphasis added]

This month, the Justice Department charged a Philadelphia election official for rigging local judicial elections for Democrats by stuffing the ballot box for pay by the campaign’s consultant.

Currently, Judicial Watch has filed suit against the state of Pennsylvania for allegedly having more than 800,000 inactive voters on its voter rolls. In January, Allegheny County removed about 69,000 inactive voters from its voter rolls after threats of a lawsuit by Judicial Watch.

