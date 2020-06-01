Polk County Florida Sheriff Grady Judd is recommending armed residents in his county blow looters “back out of the house.”

Fox 13 reported that Judd saw social media “rumblings” suggesting that riotous behavior could strike Polk County. He warned anyone who was planning such behavior in his county, saying:

If you value your life, they probably shouldn’t do that in Polk County. Because the people of Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns, and they’re going to be in their homes tonight with their guns loaded, and if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns. So, leave the community alone.

"The people in Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns… And if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I'm highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns." STORY: https://t.co/NjG4Frlphy pic.twitter.com/KH0g3X0POC — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) June 1, 2020

On January 17, 2016, Breitbart News reported Sheriff Judd saying it is “more important to have a gun in your hand than a cop on the phone.”

He added, “If you are foolish enough to break into someone’s home, you can expect to be shot in Polk County.”

