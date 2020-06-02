Bush Administration Officials Launch Pro-Biden Group

Former George W. Bush administration officials have launched a super PAC in support of former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, according to newly available filings with the Federal Election Commission.

The group, named 43 Alumni For Biden, was created Monday. Documents list former Treasury Department official Karen Kirksey as its custodian of records and group’s treasurer.

The super PAC, nor Kirksey have issued a statement regarding the effort to propel the presumptive Democrat nominee to the White House.

Bush, who has largely avoided politics since leaving office in 2009, has waded back into the public area in recent weeks with a pair of statements regarding the deadly Chinese coronavirus pandemic and the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Earlier Tuesday, Bush, along with the former first lady, Laura Bush, said they were “anguished by the brutal suffocation of George Floyd and disturbed by the injustice and fear that suffocate our country.”

“Yet we have resisted the urge to speak out because this is not the time for us to lecture. It is time for us to listen. It is time for America to examine our tragic failures — and as we do, we will also see some of our redeeming strengths,” the pair added.

The former President also condemned widespread looting and violent unrest, saying: “Looting is not liberation, and destruction is not progress.”