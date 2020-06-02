Donald Trump Celebrates Order in D.C. and Minneapolis, Blames Cuomo for Violence in New York City

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 01: U.S. President Donald Trump walks out of the White House to make a statement to the press about restoring "law and order" on June 1, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump encouraged U.S. governors to be more aggressive against violent …
Chip Somodevilla/Getty
Charlie Spiering

President Donald Trump on Tuesday celebrated the news that the cities of both Washington, DC, and Minneapolis were mostly peaceful after the National Guard dominated the streets.

“D.C. had no problems last night. Many arrests. Great job done by all. Overwhelming force. Domination,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning. “Likewise, Minneapolis was great (thank you President Trump!).”

Despite some reports of vandalism, Washington, DC, was mostly peaceful as National Guard troops patrolled the streets, and helicopters hovered low over the city to disperse protesters.

Many protesters were arrested and detained for breaking curfew. Protesters trapped on Swann Street took refuge in residents’ homes to avoid getting arrested.

New York, however, faced punishing looting and riots, as the police department struggled to keep order.

“Yesterday was a bad day for the Cuomo Brothers,” Trump wrote, referring to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “New York was lost to the looters, thugs, Radical Left, and all others forms of Lowlife & Scum.

Trump criticized Gov. Cuomo for refusing to bring in thousands of National Guard troops to defend the city.

“The Governor refuses to accept my offer of a dominating National Guard. NYC was ripped to pieces,” he wrote.

Trump also mocked Gov. Cuomo’s brother CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s television ratings.

“Likewise, Fredo’s ratings are down 50 percent,” he wrote.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.