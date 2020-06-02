President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that Republicans would seek to move the 2020 Republican presidential convention from North Carolina to another state.

“Because of Gov. Roy Cooper, we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president lamented that Cooper and Democrats in his state refused to guarantee that Republicans would have full use of the Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Had long planned to have the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, a place I love,” Trump wrote.

The president noted that Republicans prepared to spend millions of dollars planning for the convention and traveling to Charlotte, but could not go forward without a guarantee that everyone could attend.

Cooper announced in a letter to Republicans that the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible to guarantee the full use of the arena.

"Neither public health officials nor I will risk the health and safety of North Carolinians by providing the guarantees you seek," Cooper wrote.

The convention is scheduled to start on August 24.

Trump criticized the governor for being short-sighted.

“Governor Cooper is still in Shelter-In-Place Mode, and not allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised,” he wrote.

Other possible convention sites include Nashville, Las Vegas, and Orlando. Trump lamented the economic loss of the convention to North Carolina.

“Would have showcased beautiful North Carolina to the World, and brought in hundreds of millions of dollars, and jobs, for the State,” he wrote.