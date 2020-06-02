Double Barrel Shotgun Used to Keep Looters from California Gym

AWR Hawkins

Mendy’s Gym on Van Nuys Blvd. in California posted a man with a double barrel shotgun at the front door to keep looters from entering the premises.

The man, dressed in black, can be seen resting the shotgun in a photo published by Bill Melugin of FOX Los Angeles.

Breitbart News reported on June 20 that armed business owners turned back looters in Van Nuys.

A television reporter from Fox 11 Los Angeles was there and caught the whole episode on video.

In Minneapolis, black business owners stood shoulder-to-shoulder to fend off any looters who might target their livelihoods.

Polk County, Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd warned looters that residents in his county are armed, Breitbart News reported on June 1. He then went further, making clear that he recommended residents in his county use their guns to blow looters “back out of the house.”

