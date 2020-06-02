Law Enforcement Throws Up Taller Temporary Barriers Around the White House

The White House is visible behind a large security fence as uniformed Secret Service and FBI agents stand on the street in front of Lafayette Park in the morning hours in Washington, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, as protests continue over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after being restrained …
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
Charlie Spiering

Law enforcement officials constructed new temporary barriers overnight on Tuesday to protect the White House and the surrounding park.

Protesters in recent days have wrestled with Secret Service agents over the shorter temporary “bike rack” barriers.

But law enforcement officers appear to have had enough.

Reporters noted the new taller barriers on Tuesday morning were at least 8 feet tall, sharing photos on social media.

