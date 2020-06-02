Law enforcement officials constructed new temporary barriers overnight on Tuesday to protect the White House and the surrounding park.
A new fence is up around Layfayette Park, which borders the White House to the north, and has been the scene of the most intense protests. pic.twitter.com/uZj8Rj1Lc3
— Katie Simpson (@CBCKatie) June 2, 2020
Protesters in recent days have wrestled with Secret Service agents over the shorter temporary “bike rack” barriers.
Overnight, a new higher security fence was added to the park outside the White House pic.twitter.com/e7Vzb5zzkb
— Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) June 2, 2020
But law enforcement officers appear to have had enough.
Reporters noted the new taller barriers on Tuesday morning were at least 8 feet tall, sharing photos on social media.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.