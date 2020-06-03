New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday read the Bible at the opening of his press conference, in an attempt to needle President Donald Trump.

“The president held up the Bible the other day in Washington, DC,” Cuomo began as he held up a copy of the Bible. “Here in New York we actually read the Bible, and there are some passages that I think are especially appropriate today.”

Cuomo quoted several passages from Scripture, opening up a copy of the Bible and reading the quotes off of a series of slides, rather from the text itself.

“Blessed are the peacemakers for they will be called Children of God,” he quoted from the Gospel of Matthew.

“If a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand,” he read, noting that it was in the Gospel of Mark, “before Abraham Lincoln.”

“True away from evil and do good. Search for peace and work to maintain it,” he read from the book of Pslams.

“The seed whose fruit is righteousness is sown in peace by those who make peace,” he read from the letter of James.

“I think those words are all appropriate for where we are today,” he said, before resuming his press conference.

Cuomo read the Bible in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to walk to a burned church near the White House and hold up a Bible on Monday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also read from the Bible on Tuesday to criticize President Trump.

“The time for every event under heaven. He talks about a time to heal — talks about embrace and time to shun embracing, how about that. … A time for peace. Let’s focus on the time to heal,” she urged, citing the book of Ecclesiastes.