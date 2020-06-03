***Live Updates*** George Floyd Protests

George Floyd protests continue on Wednesday.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

9:15 PM: Northern California:

9:12 PM: Santa Monica

9:10 PM:

9:05 PM:

9:03 PM:

9:00 PM: “Down payment.”

8:42 PM:

8:40 PM:

8:30 PM:

8:25 PM: Chicago:

 

8:20 PM: AOC still passing out masks:

8:15 PM:

8:10 PM: Minnesota:

8:05 PM: San Francisco

 

8:00 PM:

7:35 PM: D.C.

7:30 PM: Minnesota:

7:25 PM:

7:15 PM: D.C.

7:12 PM: Biden:

7:10 PM: Lego:

7:05 PM:

7:00 PM:

6:50 PM:

 

 

6:40 PM: Aaron Rodgers:

Saints QB Drew Brees taking a lot of heat from key teammates on defense and offense:

Broncos coach Fangio walks back remarks:

6:35 PM: D.C.

6:30 PM: NYC: “Blame racism.”

6:25 PM: Mattis:

6:20 PM: D.C. Mayor using this moment to push for statehood, “autonomy.”

6:15 PM:

6:10 PM: Philly:

6:00 PM: Media gushing… Obama “sounded” and “acted” like “a president.”

CNN’s Don Lemon immediately says this is what a president sounds like.

D.C. Who are these people?

Richmond, VA:

Media Mad at NYT:

 

 

