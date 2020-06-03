Live Updates*** George Floyd Protests

George Floyd protests continue on Wednesday.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

—

9:15 PM: Northern California:

NEW: Curfew is suspended in West Sacramento for tonight … but city leaders expect to reinstate it for the weekend. — Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) June 4, 2020

Starting tomorrow morning at 5am we will be lifting the curfew in San Francisco. The protests we have seen in this city and across the country are for an important cause and our city will continue to facilitate any and all peaceful demonstrations. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) June 3, 2020

9:12 PM: Santa Monica

The petition to remove Santa Monica’s police chief is now over 30,000 signatures. The population of the city is about 90,000. https://t.co/rt8KrYa3qf — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 3, 2020

9:10 PM:

Troops headed to La Fayette Park area which has been blocked today. Defense Secretary Esper was going to pull back active military from DC this morning but decision reversed after White House meeting pic.twitter.com/MswWxR3iHs — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) June 3, 2020

9:05 PM:

One DC-specific observation: The marches have not moved beyond L'Enfant's original plan, showcasing the street grid's purpose as a monument to democracy: Diagonal avenues with vistas of government buildings allow protesters to easily navigate where to go to express discontent. pic.twitter.com/I21QNjtMnG — Abdallah Fayyad (@abdallah_fayyad) June 3, 2020

The city's quadrants intersect at the Capitol—the "People's House"—because it's the most directly democratic branch of government. The Nat'l Mall was designed around government buildings so representatives and the president can see their constituents assemble (1st amendment). pic.twitter.com/AavpWRlJZL — Abdallah Fayyad (@abdallah_fayyad) June 3, 2020

What we’re seeing on the streets of DC is democracy—in a dangerous moment of autocratic appetite—and that is exactly what the city was built for. — Abdallah Fayyad (@abdallah_fayyad) June 3, 2020

9:03 PM:

The president is claiming credit for the nickname Mattis had for many years before Trump entered politics. https://t.co/JQW9MoLG1D — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 4, 2020

…His primary strength was not military, but rather personal public relations. I gave him a new life, things to do, and battles to win, but he seldom “brought home the bacon”. I didn’t like his “leadership” style or much else about him, and many others agree. Glad he is gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

9:00 PM: “Down payment.”

Philadelphia Mayor Kenney says the removal of a statue of former mayor Frank Rizzo, who once encouraged Philadelphians to "vote white", is a "symbolic beginning of how we need to look at ourselves and each other, to treat each other equally."https://t.co/jIY3PJVh9X — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 4, 2020

8:42 PM:

Strength whispers. Weakness screams. Looking at you, @realDonaldTrump. — Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) June 4, 2020

8:40 PM:

George Floyd had coronavirus, according to a full autopsy report. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's full autopsy report said Floyd first tested positive for the virus on April 3, nearly two months prior to his death.https://t.co/TK22CQTZK0 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 4, 2020

8:30 PM:

BREAKING: Our bill to criminalize the use of chokeholds by the NYPD now has 35 sponsors in the @NYCCouncil, meaning it can override a Mayoral veto. Let's hope it doesn't come to that. But if it does, we're ready. https://t.co/1Lb6lPBSVW — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) June 3, 2020

WATCH: A Sarasota police officer is on leave and under investigation after video surfaced showing him with his knee apparently on a man's neck. https://t.co/D6eH4xMdV0 pic.twitter.com/digQMBWUUQ — Spectrum Bay News 9 (@BN9) June 2, 2020

8:25 PM: Chicago:

274 arrests, 46 arrests for disorderly conduct. 23 shootings last night & CPD recovered 69 guns. @cbschicago — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) June 3, 2020

8:20 PM: AOC still passing out masks:

8:15 PM:

We cannot tolerate an American secret police. I will be introducing legislation to require uniformed federal officers performing any domestic security duties to clearly identify what military branch or agency they represent. pic.twitter.com/2kaFAlWUow — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 4, 2020

This picture really troubles me. Armed forces in the nation’s capital, appearing to have been stripped of all badges and name tags—making them totally unaccountable to the people—is something I’d expect to see from a dictatorship, not a democracy. https://t.co/KBLPa9nhUI — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) June 3, 2020

8:10 PM: Minnesota:

Commissioner LaTrisha Vetaw has put forth a substitute motion asking staff to create a plan for addressing policing in parks. Said she spoke with dozens of Black mothers concerned about what the Park Board's safety plan is if it cuts its ties immediately with MPD. — Miguel Otárola (@motarola123) June 4, 2020

8:05 PM: San Francisco

Sky 7 shows big turnout at student-led demonstration at Mission High School in San Francisco. Streaming: https://t.co/NDZtSxtUHD pic.twitter.com/rEKjeyZVdW — Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) June 3, 2020

8:00 PM:

In The Bronx, Small Business Owners Reel From Night Of Looting And Vandalism https://t.co/NU3VKQJqaq via @gothamist — Ben Adler (@badler) June 3, 2020

The owner says no police showed up to stop the looting at his shop, but 15 officers appeared while he was cleaning it up. "I was with three black men and 15 police come to us and they're thinking I was trying to vandalize my own store." https://t.co/yMigjl1zHs — ABC News (@ABC) June 3, 2020

Two incoming students at Missouri public universities have withdrawn from their schools after a video they were involved in appeared to mock the death of George Floyd. https://t.co/nxIgTkKUYX — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 3, 2020

7:35 PM: D.C.

Protesters chant “I can’t breathe!” while lying down on Pennsylvania Ave. NW between 12th St. and Freedom Plaza outside the mayor’s office. #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/6o82CINuxC — Michelle R. Martinelli (@MMartinelli4) June 3, 2020

Protesters now moving north up 13th St. NW pic.twitter.com/DOh942YSh5 — Michelle R. Martinelli (@MMartinelli4) June 3, 2020

Stunning scene in downtown D.C. as the sun begins to set. Thousands are lying on the hot pavement in extreme heat and humidity — baking underneath their masks — almost a week into the protests. “I can’t breathe!” they’re chanting. pic.twitter.com/dD4yZD7JL4 — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 3, 2020

Investigators are going house to house on 15th and Swan asking neighbors their account of what happened on Monday night. @wusa9 #RahulDubey #protests #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/VKIBuWqNDm — Ariane Datil (@arianedatil) June 3, 2020

Throughout the afternoon passers-by and protesters who were here on Monday night have stoped by to say thank you. One man who heard about the story on social media left a sign that say “You are GOAT.” @wusa9 #protest #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/KmzDAvJcrM — Ariane Datil (@arianedatil) June 3, 2020

7:30 PM: Minnesota:

Booking photos have been released of the three former Minneapolis officers, now in custody. You can read the complaints against them here. https://t.co/jhPMYX7Ng8 pic.twitter.com/o5p35m43ag — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) June 3, 2020

7:25 PM:

Tornado Warning including Philadelphia PA, Camden NJ, Drexel Hill PA until 7:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/OvsRRddcXn — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) June 3, 2020

7:15 PM: D.C.

At the Hyatt Regency, I have been informed these are private security and when I asked why they were identifying as police, I was told by one guard they are “borrowing stuff” before his supervisor (pictured here) silenced him. #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/S40cniepBb — Lukas Pietrzak (@Ltpietrzak) June 3, 2020

7:12 PM: Biden:

.@JoeBiden weighs in on Snapchat’s decesion to stop promoting Trump’s account >> “I just wanted to tell you I’m proud to be able to run for President and still be on Snapchat.”pic.twitter.com/d9D0Lw8fyi — Matt Hill (@thematthill) June 3, 2020

7:10 PM: Lego:

Lego is pulling their City Police sets from online stores and shelves, and cancelling all marketing related to them. They're also pulling the White House set.https://t.co/A5dUssNGd3 — Glenn White (@justicar) June 3, 2020

Wow, Lego has now gone a step further and is pulling down all the marketing for any sets they have that are based around the Police theme or include Police characters. That's a decades-long staple being stepped off: https://t.co/vPmim1rEah — Alex Donaldson (@APZonerunner) June 3, 2020

This includes the Lego Architecture White House set, which pretty much spells out where they stand politically — Alex Donaldson (@APZonerunner) June 3, 2020

7:05 PM:

Ellen Pompeo participated in a protest in LA this afternoon, taking a knee with others in support of Black Lives Matterhttps://t.co/TThgepafxv — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 3, 2020

7:00 PM:

"I've given up speaking to Pres. Trump. We need to replace President Trump." Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington talks to @rachelvscott amid uproar over Pres. Trump's photo op in front of St. John's Church. https://t.co/N3sizXZOng pic.twitter.com/KGEclNuD53 — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) June 3, 2020

6:50 PM:

New @foxnewspoll surveys out tonight: Arizona: https://t.co/XfWqllItyc Biden. 46%

Trump 42 Kelly (D) 50%

McSally (R) 37 Ohio: https://t.co/0CNoCUrsgL Biden 45%

Trump 43 Wisconsin: https://t.co/lxVoxpMVzm Biden 49%

Trump 40 — Steven Shepard (@POLITICO_Steve) June 3, 2020

how many of the 450 people watching Trump's interview with Sean Spicer are journalists? pic.twitter.com/6mOtHUkBQ5 — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) June 3, 2020

Trump to Sean Spicer: "You did very well on Dancing with the Stars." pic.twitter.com/v0fxRWqRjE — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 3, 2020

Taking a shot at Mitt Romney for getting "destroyed" by Obama, Trump then tells his former press secretary Sean Spicer that he would've beaten Obama in 2012 if he ran. "I could've won that race easier than beating Crooked Hillary Clinton, It would've been easier." pic.twitter.com/2Zysx2zSui — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 3, 2020

Newsmax saying former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will interview with President Trump tonight at 6 p.m. The interview with Trump will be the first time a former White House press secretary has interviewed their former boss as a sitting president. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 3, 2020

One very telling thing about these Fox News polls: Biden’s massive lead in each state on who voters trust to handle race relations. WI

Biden 53%

Trump 31%https://t.co/UATdX1WzJp OH

Biden 46%

Trump 33%https://t.co/gB6m6hBTrC AZ

Biden 50%

Trump 34%https://t.co/fkkb2e19cB — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) June 3, 2020

6:40 PM: Aaron Rodgers:

Saints QB Drew Brees taking a lot of heat from key teammates on defense and offense:

Malcolm Jenkins was not a fan of Drew Brees’ comments about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee 😳 https://t.co/73H73r9oPq pic.twitter.com/kcbz6a5LvN — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 3, 2020

He don’t know no better. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about "players kneeling again when the NFL season starts."@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Broncos coach Fangio walks back remarks:

Broncos’ HC Vic Fangio now has released this statement pertaining to the controversial comments he made Tuesday about racism in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/ef5y99Xdo2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 3, 2020

6:35 PM: D.C.

In response to the use of unmarked federal officers in D.C. today, @RepDonBeyer says he is working on legislation that would make doing that in the future illegal. https://t.co/Alv8xKePmz — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) June 3, 2020

D.C. Code requires @DCPoliceDept officers to wear "enhanced identification" when they are covering First Amendment assemblies, and to be identifiable even in riot gear. But that doesn't apply to federal law enforcement. https://t.co/Alv8xKePmz — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) June 3, 2020

6:30 PM: NYC: “Blame racism.”

And let's remember that the police are increasing covid risk by:

* using tear gas

* herding demonstrators into tight spaces

* putting people in crowded jails — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) June 3, 2020

6:25 PM: Mattis:

James Mattis: "Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people—does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us…We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort."https://t.co/6wFo2OwTVk — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 3, 2020

Mattis goes Mad Dog on Trump, says he never imagined troops "would be ordered under any circumstance to violate the Constitutional rights of their fellow citizens—much less to provide a bizarre photo op for the elected commander-in-chief, w military leadership standing alongside” https://t.co/G09dEayBwJ — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) June 3, 2020

6:20 PM: D.C. Mayor using this moment to push for statehood, “autonomy.”

Asked about the President bringing federal troops into DC, Mayor Bowser says she hasn't spoken with the President, but talked with "entry level in the federal govt." She says "this calls attention to every American why DC needs to become the 51st state…we need autonomy" — Sara Cook (@saraecook) June 3, 2020

NEW: Former Pres. Jimmy Carter: "In my 1974 inaugural address as Georgia’s governor, I said: 'The time for racial discrimination is over.' With great sorrow and disappointment, I repeat those words today." https://t.co/qBwzUKoQW2 pic.twitter.com/cDpsxW7gRO — ABC News (@ABC) June 3, 2020

6:15 PM:

The 1992 Uprising left entire blocks of Los Angeles’s black communities burnt to the ground. It took decades to recover and some areas still bear the scars. Now, South LA has largely been untouched by unrest. Organizers says it’s deliberate. My latest:https://t.co/kjXN0AqrIq https://t.co/jAVDJo9NJe — Angel Jennings (@AngelJennings) June 3, 2020

6:10 PM: Philly:

Police seem much more subdued than in other days of unrest here in Philly since #GeorgeFloydProtests began. Unclear how long that will last. Last night WHYY reported PPD Chief Danielle Outlaw issued a memo warning cops to respect media’s right to film and avoid excessive force. — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) June 3, 2020

Philly Police not enforcing curfew against large march of thousands of people. Crowd rallied earlier at Municipal Services Building where statue of infamously racist former Police Chief and Mayor Frank Rizzo was removed last night.

This march seems to be heading to Temple Univ pic.twitter.com/isRDtnlqL2 — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) June 3, 2020

Philadelphia removes the statue of a controversial mayor and former police commissioner, Frank Rizzo, who many say had a corrupt and racist approach to policing and governing https://t.co/gIRRWdDInG pic.twitter.com/29y8Jkfijm — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 3, 2020

George Floyd protester in Pennsylvania has coronavirus but didn't wear mask https://t.co/tQbYUlxd9j pic.twitter.com/2sjKooL1Le — New York Post (@nypost) June 3, 2020

6:00 PM: Media gushing… Obama “sounded” and “acted” like “a president.”

CNN’s Don Lemon immediately says this is what a president sounds like.

The President just spoke — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) June 3, 2020

Thank you, @BarackObama. This is what a real President does. pic.twitter.com/Alu4yqbrSq — Gwen Graham (@GwenGraham) June 3, 2020

Former President Barack Obama: “In some ways, as tragic as these past few weeks have been, as difficult and scary and uncertain as they've been, they've also been an incredible opportunity for people to be awakened to some of these underlying trends” https://t.co/YIsW2BLTgf pic.twitter.com/EYv6d1rzoC — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 3, 2020

Obama is showing off with these complete sentences. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) June 3, 2020

—

D.C. Who are these people?

If these men arrest a person, under what authority is that arrest? Where would that person be taken in custody? What rights would that person have, and in which jurisdiction? If one of these men uses force against a person, what recourse would there be if it's excessive? — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) June 3, 2020

Unidentifiable law enforcement patrolling DC. For three days journalists have asked them which agency they are with. No answers. https://t.co/wGHHFXT8bg — Amanda Becker (@AmandaBecker) June 3, 2020

Back outside the White House. Today the perimeter has been pushed back another half block. Federal law enforcement of some kind, but they won’t identify themselves, and all insignias and name plates have been removed. pic.twitter.com/q5dmdMgkLV — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) June 3, 2020

Large groups of heavily armed men roaming city streets and refusing to identify themselves, definitely seems normal and fine. https://t.co/75oMYFlRS8 — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) June 3, 2020

These people are not the Park Service, they are not regular military, they are not National Guard. So … WHO THE HELL ARE THEY? Are they guards from the bureau of prisons? Private mercenaries courtesy the DeVos’ family? ICE agents? Are any of them trained for this work? — Mark Sumner (@Devilstower) June 3, 2020

For what it's worth, St. John's Church was NOT inside any kind of security perimeter yesterday, or last night. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) June 3, 2020

Fox News' Jennifer Griffen just admitted that the CDC says pepper balls are "a form of tear gas" All day and last night Fox figures and anchors have argued that it was a lie for other media to say that tear gas was used. I won't hold my breath for Fox's correction pic.twitter.com/xhekDbWsGb — Lis Power (@LisPower1) June 3, 2020

—

WATCH: "No man or woman should be without their fathers," says Quincy Mason Floyd, son of George Floyd.https://t.co/LoNLLviWl1 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 3, 2020

Quincy Mason Floyd, George Floyd's son, kneels at the site of his father’s death alongside family attorney Ben Crump pic.twitter.com/1ETbak1ke7 — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) June 3, 2020

BREAKING: Attorney General Keith Ellison to elevate charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder; three other officers to be charged with aiding and abetting murder, sources say. https://t.co/NTBkdBH4Oo — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) June 3, 2020

—

Richmond, VA:

EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, an official has told @AP. https://t.co/hWOGkF2RFm — The Associated Press (@AP) June 3, 2020

—

SoftBank launches $100 million fund aimed at companies led by founders of color. Money is coming from SoftBank balance sheet. https://t.co/iu2lRlT7Mq — Dan Primack (@danprimack) June 3, 2020

The Blackout Tuesday tag on Instagram has 24.9 million posts The Justice for George Floyd petition has 11.8 million signatures The point of today is being missed Sign here and find additional resources below: https://t.co/BFF0D4ostR pic.twitter.com/G82pN22Ewc — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 2, 2020

—

Media Mad at NYT:

A newspaper chooses what voices to elevate. "A lot of people feel the way he does" or "It's our job to present diverse opinions" are not excuses to showcase dishonest, incendiary filth. pic.twitter.com/QCfPY1f9W6 — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) June 3, 2020

Earlier this week: Tom Cotton tweets that protesters should be executed NYT: [IMMEDIATELY PRINTS AN OP-ED FROM HIM] pic.twitter.com/MdEK3asm5v — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 3, 2020