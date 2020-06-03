Nancy Pelosi Surrounded by Guards as She Walks Among Protesters

Video from Wednesday afternoon shows Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) surrounded by guards as she walks near protesters.

In video published by CNN, Pelosi can be seen walking under heavy foliage, surrounded by men in suits, ties, and sunglasses.

The Hill described the men as Pelosi’s “security detail” and noted that Pelosi was walking among “a crowd of demonstrators outside the Capitol” when the video was taken.

Speaker Pelosi is at the protests… pic.twitter.com/9NR01fXcdd — Robert Costa (@costareports) June 3, 2020

Legislation in the House “banning police from using chokeholds and ending the Defense Department program that gives surplus military-grade weapons to local police departments” is expected soon. Pelosi told MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough:

We’ll be intense, proactive, and, again, because the American people have identified with all of these injustices, we believe, at long last, we may have some success in the United States Senate with it

Pelosi’s walk among protesters while surrounded by security comes after media outlets criticized President Trump for using security in his walk across Lafayette Park on Monday. Reason magazine suggested that Trump’s use of the Park Police violated the First Amendment, but Park Police said they did not clear the crowd for Trump but because protesters were throwing things.

