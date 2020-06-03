NYC Arsonists to Be Instantly Freed from Jail Thanks to ‘Bail Reform’ Law

Arsonists who set fires in New York City, New York, during multiple nights of riots will be instantly freed from jail if ever arrested thanks to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-NY) bail reform law.

For many nights now, arsonists have set ablaze New York City Police Department (NYPD) vehicles, city dumpsters, and rubble on the streets of New York City. Those arrested for arson, if arrests are made, will spend less than 24 hours in jail.

At the beginning of the year, Cuomo signed into law a bail reform measure that has eliminated bail for accused criminals involved in nonviolent and violent crimes, including for suspects accused of second-degree manslaughter, aggravated vehicular assault, third-degree assault, promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, criminally negligent homicide, aggravated vehicular homicide, and about 100 other crimes.

The law also eliminated bail for suspects accused of third-degree arson, fourth-degree arson, fifth-degree arson, third-degree arson as a hate crime, fourth-degree arson as a hate crime, and fifth-degree arson as a hate crime, ensuring that arsonists who set fire in the streets are immediately released after their arrangements.

Already, as Breitbart News reported, more than 400 suspects arrested in New York City riots over the last few days are set to be released from jail following their arraignments without ever having to pay bail.

In March, New York City Police Department (NYPD) officials said that in the first 58 days of the year, close to 500 suspects who would have been kept locked up in jail if not for the new bail reform laws had been rearrested for committing an additional 846 crimes. Nearly 300 of these crimes included murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny, and grand larceny auto.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.