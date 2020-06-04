All Rioters, Arsonists, Looters in St. Louis Freed from Jail Without Charges

All rioters, arsonists, and looters have been released from jail in St. Louis, Missouri, without facing charges thus far by city prosecutors.

Throughout riots in St. Louis this week, only 36 individuals were arrested for rioting, looting, and committing arson. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch confirmed that all of those arrested, though, have been released from jail without charges against them.

“In a stunning development, our office has learned that every single one of the St. Louis looters and rioters arrested were released back onto the streets by local prosecutor Kim Gardner,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a statement posted online.

In a stunning development, our office has learned that every single one of the St. Louis looters and rioters arrested were released back onto the streets by local prosecutor Kim Gardner. pic.twitter.com/tMZVAyHssw — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) June 3, 2020

A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said eight of the 36 were released from jail after no charges were immediately filed and two were released from jail after being issued a summons to appear at a later court date. The remaining 26 individuals were released from jail without charges thus far.

Cities facing riots have seen similar instances of immediate jailbreak for rioters, looters, and arsonists. In New York City, more than 400 individuals arrested at riots are being quickly released from jail without paying bail, while in Washington, DC, nearly all rioters were released from jail and had felony riot charges dropped against them.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.