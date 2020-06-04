Chicago Police Arrest Man Coming Out of Looted Store — on Federal Gun Charges

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 16: A Chicago policeman stands outside a looted appliance store after game six of the NBA Finals in Chicago, Illinois, 16 June. The Chicago Bulls defeated the Seattle Supersonics 87-75 to win the NBA Championship by 4-2. An undetermined number of people were reported shot and …
Tim ZINLINBACH/AFP via Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

A man coming out of a looted store in Chicago was arrested by police and faces federal gun charges after it was discovered he was an eight-time felon allegedly in possession of a firearm.

The Chicago Tribune reports 40-year-old Adam Walton was spotted coming out of a store and allegedly tried to get in his car before police could get to him.

When he reached his car, Walton told officers he had a gun in the car, then said, “I know I shouldn’t have a gun, I’m on parole for a gun.”

He was allegedly in possession of a Walther P22, the serial number of which “had been defaced.”

Walton’s criminal record goes back to 1997 and his parole is tied to “a 2016 conviction in Cook County [for] being a felon in possession of a handgun.”

