Donald Trump: Radical Left Wants to ‘Defund the Police’

NYPD Beside a Flag
TIMOTHY CLARY/GETTY IMAGES
Charlie Spiering

President Donald Trump on Thursday reacted to the new slogan pushed by the left, demanding that state and local governments defund the police.

“The Radical Left Democrats new theme is ‘Defund the Police,’ Trump wrote on Twitter. “Remember that when you don’t want Crime, especially against you and your family.”

The president accused former Vice President Joe Biden of moving in the direction of the most radical elements of his party.

“This is where Sleepy Joe is being dragged by the socialists,” he wrote. “I am the complete opposite, more money for Law Enforcement!”

Trump commented after one of failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s aides echoed the slogan on Twitter.

That prompted Republican mockery on Twitter.

“I can’t believe I have to say this, but do NOT defund the police,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany wrote on Twitter.

“How brave! This, coming from Hillary Clinton’s former Spox who rode around in motorcades with her with Police escorts to keep them safe,” White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farrah wrote.

Tom Cotton shared a similar message.

“Wealthy liberals like Hillary Clinton’s former press assistant have no problem calling to defund the police—they can live in gated communities and hire security guards,” he wrote.

“Cheer on the rioters & looters who burn your city,” Sen. Ted Cruz wrote. “It’s like Mad Max at Thunderdome, brought home to America.”

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell demanded that the Biden campaign denounce the sentiment immediately.

