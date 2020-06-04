Gretchen Whitmer: I ‘Understand’ the ‘Defund Police’ Sentiment

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told radio show Mojo In The Morning on Thursday that she understands the “Defund Police” sentiment being pushed on social media by young people in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“What would the world be like without police?” Whitmer was asked by one of the hosts.

“I understand the frustration and the sentiment,” the governor responded, adding that “the youth of our country are going to take up the lead soon,” but that she’s “concerned about the sweeping observations people have.”

The hosts noted U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) shared similar anti-police views on Twitter, such as this that she retweeted:

Trump has given a green light to cops and militias to beat, maim and kill people with impunity. He has now illegally activated the military to maintain power and use force on civilians. The red line has been crossed too many times. He must resign. Our lives depend on it. pic.twitter.com/DLmBwHKgfU — Movement 4 Black Lives (@Mvmnt4BlkLives) June 2, 2020

Whitmer touted quotas in the Michigan State Police, saying she has created an “equity and inclusion office,” which will increase minority applicants to “at least” 25 percent and the female trooper pool by 20 percent.

As the appearance concluded, the governor was confronted by a caller who said he was “insulted” when Whitmer told residents that they should “Google” how to cut their own hair amid the ongoing lockdown of the state.

He told her 49 other states are allowing salon services, a stat she disputed.

“I made an off-hand comment about if you needed a trim you could Google it,” Whitmer said.

She said barbers and stylists are “professionals.”

“If my comment offended people, I do apologize for that. It certainly wasn’t my intent.”

The caller also asked Whitmer what data she is looking at to inform her decisions.

She didn’t answer that question.

