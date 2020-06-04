Trump Shares Post Calling for Roger Stone Pardon: ‘He Can Sleep Well at Night!’

President Donald Trump on Thursday shared a tweet calling for Roger Stone to be pardoned and said the seasoned Republican operative can “sleep well at night” as he moves closer to starting a jail term related to charges stemming from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“Roger Stone will serve more time in prison than 99% of these rioters destroying America. All because he supports Donald Trump. This isn’t justice.RT for a full pardon of Roger Stone!” TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

No. Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history. He can sleep well at night! https://t.co/HHg24tcZrx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

In response to Kirk’s tweet, President Trump appeared to hint at a presidential pardon for Stone, writing: “Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history. He can sleep well at night!”

President Trump has harshly criticized Stone’s sentencing of 40 months in prison, predicting his longtime ally has a “very good chance of exoneration” after his sentencing in February.

In April, a federal judge refused Stone’s lawyers’ request for a new trial, claiming they failed to prove a jurors’ guilty decision was motivated by political bias.

Stone is expected to report to federal prison by June 30.