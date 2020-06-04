Video: Gretchen Whitmer Violates Own Social Distancing Order During Protest, Chants ‘Hands Up Don’t Shoot’

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Not Social Distancing
Twitter/@chrismeagher
Kyle Olson

On Thursday morning, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told protesters to wear a mask and stay six feet apart. Later in the day, she appeared to violate her own rules.

“I encourage everyone who is protesting, if you are out demonstrating or out congregating at all, please wear a mask and please try to stay six feet away from others,” she said on Mojo In The Morning.

Whitmer, who is angling to be Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate, participated in a protest in downtown Detroit over the death of George Floyd.

She marched along as the closely packed large group chanted, “Hands up, don’t shoot,” and “This is what democracy looks like.”

Whitmer, wearing a cloth mask, was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Bishop Charles Ellis and Lt. Gov. Garland Gilchrist.

Chris Meagher, Whitmer’s press consultant, shared a photo on Twitter of the governor in a large throng of people, who were also violating her orders.

The Detroit News asked Whitmer’s office about the apparent hypocrisy.

Tiffany Brown claimed the “unity march” didn’t violate Whitmer’s latest order because it states, “Nothing in this order shall be taken to abridge protections guaranteed by the state or federal constitution.”

“That includes the right to peaceful protest,” she said.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube. Follow him on Twitter and like him on Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.