Teenage climate worrier Greta Thunberg has called on European Union leaders to condemn “police brutality escalating” in the U.S.

The Swedish “how dare you?” activist pointed to footage of riot police in Buffalo, New York, shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground during Black Lives Matter protests, which she reposted on Twitter.

Thunberg tweeted:

“Still waiting for the EU and individual democratic nations to officially condemn the police brutality and attacks on the free press escalating the USA. For how long are we going to stand by, watch and say nothing?”

Still waiting for the EU and individual democratic nations to officially condemn the police brutality and attacks on the free press escalating the USA.

For how long are we going to stand by, watch and say nothing? https://t.co/OtJosMbTaZ — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) June 5, 2020

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said late Thursday the man was in serious but stable condition at the Erie County Medical Center. The two officers have since been suspended, as Breitbart News reported.

Quite what influence the decaying E.U. superstate might have over U.S. policing is not immediately apparent.

But perhaps Thunberg has been inspired by the example of the Chinese Communist Party which also now refuses to allow major institutions to adopt a neutral position on contentious political issues.

For example, the giant Hong Kong banking corporation HSBC was recently bullied by China into publicly expressing support for China’s crackdown on Hong Kong’s freedoms.

Thunberg has her finger on the pulse. In the coming new world order, virtue signalling will be made compulsory – and anyone who dissents will automatically reveal themselves as the enemy.