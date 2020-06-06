Several journalists and other woke blue-checks took to Twitter to claim the D-Day landings near Normandy, France 76 years ago are somehow like the Antifa-led riots.

“Biggest antifa rally in history,” Mara Liasson of National Public Radio claimed, sharing a tweet depicting the beaches where Allied troops landed in mainland Europe.

Biggest antifa rally in history. https://t.co/ypa46PvYx1 — Mara Liasson (@MaraLiasson) June 6, 2020

While the United States was, and still is “anti-facist” in principle, Antifa is rooted in communism, as counter-terrorism expert John Guandolo told The Kyle Olson Show this week.

Nevertheless, the sleight of hand persisted among the progressive media types on Saturday.

“Does Trump … does he realize the D-Day troops were antifa?” Aaron Rupar of Vox posted on Twitter, along with President Trump’s D-Day remembrance message.

Does Trump … does he realize the D-Day troops were antifa? https://t.co/LwtYXLeF7Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 6, 2020

Paul Farhi of the Washington Post also attempted to equate those demanding the defunding of police, overthrow of capitalism and ouster of Trump with the young men who sought to liberate Europe.

Friend points out on D-Day anniversary that the men who stormed the beaches of Normandy were the true and original antifa. — Paul Farhi (@farhip) June 6, 2020

“Friends point out on D-Day anniversary that the men who stormed the beaches of Normandy were the true and original antifa,” he said.

Jordan Schachtel sought to bring a dose of reality to the journalists.

Antifa is explicitly a violent marxist terrorist group. They don't hide this. It's in their literature & actions. The idea they're antifascists like the people who stormed beaches during d-day is an absolute farce. They r full blown communist radicals & so are their sympathizers. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) June 6, 2020

“Antifa is explicitly a violent marxist terrorist group. They don’t hide this. It’s in their literature & actions,” he wrote.

“The idea they’re antifascists like the people who stormed beaches during d-day is an absolute farce. They r full blown communist radicals & so are their sympathizers.”

