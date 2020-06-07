Donald Trump Mocks ‘Stiff’ Colin Powell for Endorsing Joe Biden

President Donald Trump ridiculed former Secretary of State Colin Powell on Sunday for endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

“Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump wrote.

Powell endorsed Biden in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday.

“I couldn’t vote for him in 2016. I certainly cannot in any way support President Trump this year,” Powell said. He added “the Constitution was under threat” while Trump was president.

But Trump mocked Powell for claiming Iraq had weapons of mass destruction and helping push the war in Iraq.

“Didn’t Powell say that Iraq had ‘weapons of mass destruction?'” Trump wrote. “They didn’t, but off we went to WAR!”

Trump warned that Biden would be beholden to the radical left, which was a threat to the future of law enforcement and American strength around the world.

“Not only will Sleepy Joe Biden DEFUND THE POLICE, but he will DEFUND OUR MILITARY!” Trump wrote. “He has no choice, the Dems are controlled by the Radical Left.”

