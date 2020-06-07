Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) marched with protesters on Sunday to ensure that Americans “understand that black lives matter.”

Romney reportedly marched with a group of roughly 1,000 Christians towards the White House.

Romney told a Washington Post reporter that he is marching with protesters to ensure that the country can reduce “violence, and brutality, and to make sure that people understand that black lives matter.”

.@MittRomney is marching with a group of nearly 1,000 Christians to the White House. Here he is on video saying why he’s walking: “… to make sure that people understand that Black Lives Matter” https://t.co/KCxJNchCMs pic.twitter.com/Za0Am2WL8g — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 7, 2020

“We need a voice against racism; we need many voices against racism and against brutality. And we need to stand up and say black lives matter,” Utah’s junior senator said during the protest.

Romney also sang “Amazing Grace” as they approached the White House.

The marchers break into “Amazing Grace” just as they approach the White House — @MittRomney among them https://t.co/jT9LgyxULC pic.twitter.com/iKHw4RqHSF — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 7, 2020

Romney’s solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protesters follows as a New York Times report alleged that Romney, along with many other establishment Republicans, will not back President Donald Trump’s reelection bid. The Times wrote that Romney continues to consider whether to write in his wife, Ann, or vote for someone other than the 45th president this November.

Romney was the lone Senate Republican to vote to convict President Trump during the Senate impeachment trial.

Utah’s junior senator also praised former Secretary of Defense James Mattis’ claim that President Trump is a threat to the Constitution.

“General Mattis’ letter was stunning and powerful. General Mattis is a man of extraordinary sacrifice,” Romney told reporters this week. “He’s an American patriot. He’s an individual whose judgment I respect, and I think the world of him.”

“If I ever had to choose somebody to be in a foxhole with, it would be with General Mattis. What a wonderful, wonderful man,” the failed 2012 Republican presidential candidate said.