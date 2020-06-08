35 Shot, 5 Fatally, over Weekend in Gun-Controlled Chicago

Thirty-five people were shot, five fatally, over the weekend in gun-controlled Chicago, Illinois.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the shootings included random attacks from armed attackers on foot and in cars.

The weekend violence began around 7:40 p.m. Friday, when someone opened fire from inside a blue pickup and struck a 15-year-old boy. The boy is expected to survive.

The last non-fatal shooting occurred around 4:45 a.m. Monday, while the last fatal shooting of the weekend occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday. The wounded fatality was a 35-year-old man,

The Sun-Times reported 85 shot, 24 fatally, during the last weekend of May 2020.

Eighteen of last weekend’s murders occurred in the 24 hours that constituted May 31. University of Chicago Crime Lab figures show the 18 murders made May 31, 2020, “the single most violent day in Chicago in six decades.”

Breitbart News reported more than 40 people were shot, ten fatally, in Chicago over Memorial Day Weekend 2020.

