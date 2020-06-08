Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack also denied China’s allegations that racism against Asians was prevalent in Australia, telling the AAP on June 6, “There hasn’t been a wave of outbreaks of violence against Chinese people [in Australia].”

“I don’t know why this has been stated, I don’t know what was in the thinking of the organization or the person who made the statement, all I can say is the statement is not true,” McCormack said.

China has been widely criticized by the international community for its racial discrimination against ethnic minority groups during the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, overtly racist actions were taken against the city’s minority African population by the ethnic Han Chinese majority, drawing international condemnation. The Han Chinese blamed Guangzhou’s foreign African population for a perceived “second wave” of coronavirus infections in the region at the time, although many health authorities believe the first wave of infections in China never subsided and the reported “second wave” was a continuation of the first. During the backlash, Africans in the city were denied entry to stores and restaurants. Some were charged double in rent, while others were evicted from their homes and forced to sleep on the street. Despite having no recent travel history or contact with known coronavirus carriers, Africans in Guangzhou were arrested and deported by Chinese authorities.

International leaders publicly denounced the mistreatment of Africans by the Han Chinese in Guangzhou. In April, Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau said at a press briefing:

Africans, Kenyans included, have been discriminated against in the process of the provincial government’s response to try and mop up the situation that they are facing there after the crisis that they had over the last few months. Sadly, they have discriminated against and targeted various foreigners in their response. The African Union has responded collectively in consultation with us.

China’s allegations of racism in Australia came hours after the Australian government announced on Friday new changes to the country’s foreign investment laws, widely viewed as an attempt to curb Chinese influence in Australia.

The tighter restrictions on foreign investment were announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who described the changes as “the most significant reforms to Australia’s foreign investment framework in nearly 50 years.” Treasurer Frydenberg said the reforms were intended to protect Australia from foreign investment “used for strategic objectives, not purely commercial ones,” adding that the government will implement a new “national security test” to ensure a possible foreign investment is in Australia’s “national interest.” Under the new guidelines, the government will levy strict penalties for failure to adhere to foreign investment rules. A new “last resort” power was announced that would allow the treasury to break up foreign investments in exceptional cases.

Diplomatic tensions between China and Australia have steadily increased since April, when Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne called for an official inquiry into the origins of the Chinese coronavirus, which was first documented in Wuhan, China, late last year. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been widely condemned by the international community for suppressing knowledge of its initial coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, allowing the epidemic to spread to other countries and cause the global pandemic currently devastating the world’s public health and economy.

Australia’s support of the global consensus demanding China be held accountable for its role in spreading the deadly virus has seen the CCP retaliate by imposing a series of trade restrictions on Australian products exported to China. In May, China foisted tariffs on Australian barley, suspended beef imports from four major Australian sellers, and urged Chinese power plants not to purchase coal from Australia.