Donald Trump: ‘LAW & ORDER, NOT DEFUND AND ABOLISH THE POLICE’

President Donald Trump reaffirmed his support for law enforcement on Monday, warning against the radical left’s demands to defund the police.

“LAW & ORDER, NOT DEFUND AND ABOLISH THE POLICE,” Trump wrote. “The Radical Left Democrats have gone Crazy!”

President Trump commented as local leftist government officials in major American cities signaled their support for defunding local police departments.

Nine of 13 Minneapolis City Council members pledged Monday to support for dismantling the city’s police department.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday he would cut the New York City’s police departments and send it to social services.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garrett announced last week that he would cut $150 million from the city’s police department.