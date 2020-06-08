In the last month, federal judges have ordered the release of more than 230 illegal aliens in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody — over 65 percent of which have either criminal convictions or are accused of crimes.

Since the beginning of the Chinese coronavirus crisis, federal judges have ordered the release of 429 illegal aliens — 327 of which have been convicted or accused of crimes.

Over the last month, even as states have started lifting their lockdown orders, federal judges continued to help free from ICE custody a total of 237 illegal aliens since May 6. About 156 of those illegal aliens freed from custody have been convicted or accused of crimes.

San Francisco, California, officials have released 89 illegal aliens. Eighty-seven of those illegal aliens have been accused or convicted of attempted murder, burglary, domestic violence, drunk driving, homicide, kidnapping, lewd acts with a minor, and robbery.

In San Diego, California, 91 illegal aliens have been released. Twelve of those illegal aliens have been accused or convicted of aggravated assault, burglary, drug possession, and drunk driving.

Other cities seeing mass release include:

56 illegal aliens released in Los Angeles, California — 47 of which have been accused or convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, child cruelty, homicide, and juvenile sex offenses.

57 illegal aliens released in Boston, Massachusetts — 54 of which have been accused or convicted of assault, child abuse, domestic violence, drug trafficking, and rape.

53 illegal aliens released in New York City, New York — 51 of which have been accused or convicted of assault, cruelty toward a child, drug possession, drunk driving, sexual assault, and rape.

29 illegal aliens released in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — 28 of which have been accused or convicted of assault, drug trafficking, and voluntary manslaughter.

25 illegal aliens released in Detroit, Michigan — 23 of which have been accused or convicted of assault, domestic violence, homicide, and drunk driving.

10 illegal aliens released in Chicago, Illinois — eight of which have been accused or convicted of homicide, possession of a controlled substance, and theft.

Today, there are anywhere between 11 and 22 million illegal aliens residing in the U.S. Nearly eight million of those illegal aliens hold American jobs that would otherwise go to Americans in sectors like farming, construction, production, service, and transportation.

