***Live Updates*** George Floyd Protests Continue

DC George Floyd AP
AP
Tony Lee

George Floyd protests continue on Monday.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times Eastern.

8:55 PM: NYC: Chants for de Blasio to resign.

8:50 PM: Oakland, CA:

8:40 PM:

8:30 PM: Chicago:

8:15 PM: San Antonio, TX:

8:10 PM:

8:05 PM: Left trying to compare “defund police” to “abolish ICE.”

8:00 PM:

7:50 PM:

7:30 PM:

7:25 PM:  Montana tells CNN that he hopes police reforms are “done in a thoughtful enough way that defunding the police we don’t create a vacuum where the rioting can happen again. The police let our city burn once. We don’t need to remove them entirely so it can happen again. I assume that is part of the plan but assumptions can get you in trouble.”

7:15 PM:

7:10 PM:

7:07 PM:

7:05 PM:

6:59 PM:

 

 

 

The City Attorney’s Office announced the following approach:

Recognizing the profound value of peaceful protest, City Attorney Mike Feuer’s Office historically has offered non-punitive, non-judicial resolutions to individuals whose only violation at a protest is a failure to disperse/failure to follow a lawful order, unless specific circumstances dictate otherwise. This approach both promotes First Amendment values and personal accountability.

Our Office will develop a version of this approach for all violations that do not involve violence, looting or vandalism arising from the recent protests, tailored to the issues at stake today. This approach will incorporate principles of restorative justice reflected in our Office’s Community Justice Initiative, and allow for a non-punitive (financial or otherwise) resolution of these matters, outside of the courts.

Specifically, our Office will be creating opportunities for violators to participate in an exchange of ideas and perspectives–as well as a discussion of tangible steps that can be taken by individuals, communities, law enforcement and our office–to address issues relevant to these protests. We want to provide the opportunity for all to express candid views, listen and learn–fundamental tenets of the First Amendment.

Toward this end, we will be developing a menu of programs employing different formats, focusing the curricula on the relationship between the community and law enforcement, including bringing members of each together to directly share their experiences and views. We also hope to facilitate listening and learning that goes even further, as the underlying issues of racial inequality, bias and abuse widely impact many aspects of our society.

In the next couple months, we will work with members of the community, our criminal justice and law enforcement partners, and experts in facilitation to develop alternative models that reflect this basic paradigm. We expect to begin implementing this approach later this summer.

Our hope is that this restorative justice approach will be an ingredient in deepening the mutual empathy, understanding and respect that our City needs–perhaps serving as a model for other jurisdictions as well.

 

 

 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.