Maryland School Board Members: No More Armed Officers to Protect Kids

Prince George County, Maryland, school board members will hear a proposal tonight to end funding for armed police and security guards in the district’s schools.

Fox 5 reports that the proposal will be introduced by board members David Murray and Edward Burroughs. It would take the funding used for armed police–which amounts to millions—and “[reallocate it] to social workers, mental health resources and academic interventions.”

Crowd here at the Hyattsville District Court for Black Lives Matter rally at which @pgcps board members are expected to later speak with crowd about their proposal to remove police from schools here. First vote on it is happening now. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/Z1hvMQNmYc — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) June 8, 2020

On June 6, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Portland, Oregon, Public Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero indicated he will no longer have armed officers in schools to protect children.

Oregon Live reported that Guerrero wants to increase “spending on social workers, counselors, and culturally specific supports for students” instead.

And on June 8, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s gun control policies include a prohibition against allowing federal fund to be used to train teachers to use guns for classroom safety.

JoeBiden.com says, “We should be passing rational gun laws, not requiring educators who already have too much on their plates to also protect the safety of their students.” It adds, “Biden supports barring states from using federal dollars to arm or train educators to discharge firearms.”

