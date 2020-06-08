Poll: 80 Percent of American Voters Feel the Country Is ‘Out of Control’

A majority of American voters said they felt the country was “out of control,” according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

The survey asked respondents how they felt about the state of the country in recent days, and 80 percent said it was “Out of control,” while 15 percent said it was “Under control,” page nine of the document read.

“The NBC News/WSJ poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points,” according to the New York Post.

Despite recent unrest, the unemployment rate dropped to 13.3 percent last month from a record high of 14.7 percent in April. Payrolls also unexpectedly rose by 2.5 million workers: “Economists estimated the unemployment rate would rise to nearly 20 percent in May and that the economy would shed an additional 8 million jobs.”

Friday at the White House, President Trump celebrated the news and said, “This is better than a ‘V,’ this is a rocket ship.”

“Our body was so powerful that we could actually close our country, save millions of lives, stop people very early on from China coming in,” he noted, adding, “That strength helped us get through this pandemic.”

Monday, the president accused the media of not covering the nation’s better than expected job numbers:

The Lamestream Media refuses to talk about our Country’s record setting Jobs Numbers, which are indicating GREATNESS, and soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

Also on Friday, the president said he would like to work on more bipartisan legislation with Congressional Democrats despite their contentious relationship.

“If we could work along with them, it would be great. If we don’t, we’re going to do great as a country anyway … but if we could work along with the Democrats, and I am open to it,” he explained and thanked them for joining with Republicans to pass a legislative update to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

“We did this with discord, we did this with a Senate and a House that were not dealing with us and we were not dealing with them either. The level of — let’s just say the warlike posture — is ridiculous, because we have a great country,” he concluded.