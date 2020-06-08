Sean Parnell: Conor Lamb ‘Embodies’ Defund the Police Movement

Sean Parnell, a combat veteran and a GOP candidate for Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District, torched Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) for marching with protesters who wish to defund Pennsylvania’s police officers.

Over the weekend, Lamb was pictured with protesters holding signs that read, “Make Racism Wrong Again,” “Defund the Police,” and “Which Side of History Are You On?”

Parnell slammed Lamb for refusing to denounce progressive Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) and protesters for calling for defunding America’s police departments. The Pennsylvania conservative said that Lamb fundamentally agrees with Ocasio-Cortez on defunding police departments, Customs and Border Patrol, and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agencies.

Parnell said:

He’s been silent because @ConorLambPA agrees with @AOC. Lamb embodies the most radical elements of his party & supports the ludicrous & dangerous #DefundThePolice movement. The vast majority of cops are good & they love their community. This is a new low for Lamb.

He’s been silent because @ConorLambPA agrees with @AOC. Lamb embodies the most radical elements of his party & supports the ludicrous & dangerous #DefundThePolice movement. The vast majority of cops are good & they love their community. This is a new low for Lamb. https://t.co/oW8SVzJMek pic.twitter.com/FGizp9Jy56 — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) June 8, 2020

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) noted that Lamb has not embraced “law and order” as protests and riots have moved throughout America’s cities.

Last week Lamb joked that President Donald Trump could not restore law and order as the Pennsylvania Democrat now embraces Defund the Police protesters.

“As a former federal prosecutor, I would like to share my thoughts about “law and order.” President Trump is bad at it,” Lamb wrote.

As a former federal prosecutor, I would like to share my thoughts about "law and order." President Trump is bad at it. — Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) June 2, 2020

Lamb represents one of the 31 congressional districts that Trump won during the 2016 presidential election, but House Democrats managed to flip during the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans only need to retake net 17 seats to regain the House majority.

Parnell slammed Lamb last week for embracing “anarchists,” saying:

Local lawyer emerges from hiding to demonstrate stunning ignorance of constitutional principles of federalism. Also, know who’s really bad at the whole “law & order” thing? THE ANARCHISTS DESTROYING OUR NATION…whose acts you’ve failed to denounce.

Parnell’s comments follow as Trump has attacked Lamb as an “American fraud” and a “puppet” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).